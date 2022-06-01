UrduPoint.com

AJK PM Lays Foundation Stone Of Manakpian-Muzaffarabad Bridge

Umer Jamshaid Published June 01, 2022 | 12:18 AM

Azad Jammu Kashmir Prime Minister Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Khan laid the foundation stone of Rs 62.2 million Manakpian-Muzaffarabad bridge in the State metropolis on Tuesday

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2022 ) : Azad Jammu Kashmir Prime Minister Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Khan laid the foundation stone of Rs 62.2 million Manakpian-Muzaffarabad bridge in the State metropolis on Tuesday.

The project of mass public welfare would provide easy access and quick transportation facilities to the area residents and would connect surrounding rural communities with the capital city.

The construction of this bridge would facilitate the population of 0.1 million people in Manakpian and the migrant community settled in two refugee camps in the area, it was told on this occasion.

The project will be completed in 15 months. AJK Ministers Khawaja Farooq Ahmed, Chaudhry Muhammad Rashid and Government Advisor Hafiz Hamid Raza were also present on the occasion.

Talking to media after the inauguration of the bridge, AJK Prime Minister Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Khan said that the Kashmiri refugees had left their homes for a great cause following the Sunnah of the Holy Prophet (PBUH).

The government, he said, would use all available resources to improve their lives.

He said that the provision of basic amenities in other refugee camps all across Azad Kashmir would be ensured. Kashmir and Pakistan, he said are inseparable.

The government, he said, would promote tourism by upgrading the infrastructure so as to increase the revenue of the state and provide employment to the people at local level.

He further apprised the government was also working for the promotion of small scale industries. "No effort will be spared to alleviate the suffering of the common man," he maintained.

