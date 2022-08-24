AJK PM lays foundation stone of much awaited Mirpur Dry Port

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2022 ) : , Aug 24 (APP) ::Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Sardar Muhammad Tanveer Ilyas Khan here on Wednesday laid the foundation stone of the much-awaited and much-delayed Rs. 810 million Mirpur Dry Port.

It may be mentioned here that the idea of emergence of the dry port in Mirpur, the only industrial district of AJK, was conceived by then local businesses community elders including Ch. Muhammad Saeed, Zulfiqar Abbasi and Raja Muhammad Jamil only 31 years ago in 1991 and was translated into reality in the same month this year of 2022. The above trio had served as President of then Azad Jammu and Kashmir Chambers of Commerce and Industry (AJKCCI) in different terms in that era.

The project will cost Rs 81 crore 58 lakh and 64 thousand.

State-run Inland Revenue Department of AJK and the AJK State Department of Commerce and Industry will run the Mirpur Dry Port with the due coordination of Federal board of Revenue.

The foundation-stone laying ceremony was specially graced by AJK State President Barrister Sultan Mehmood Chaudhry through his presence while Azad Jammu Kashmir Ministers Abdul Majid Khan, Chaudhry Arshad Hussain, Chaudhry Yasir Sultan, Chaudhry Azhar Sadiq, Akbar Ibrahim, Parliamentary Secretary Ms.

Taqdees Gilani, Chief Secretary Muhammad Usman Chachar, Chairman CBR Faheem Ahmed Abbasi, members of Mirpur Chamber of Commerce and Industry including its President Faisal Manzoor and others were present on the occasion.

"Establishment of the historic project would not only boost trade and commerce activities within and outside the state but also yield employment opportunities in the region", the prime minister said while addressing the ceremony.

The emergence of the Mirpur dry port would generate revenue worth billions of rupees, he underlined.

According to the experts, there will also be a multi-fold increase in tax targets. The dry port stretching over 100 kanals of land would be be completed in one and a half years.

app/ahr