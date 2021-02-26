AJK PM lays foundation stone of Revenue Complex project:

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2021 ) :The Prime Minister of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Raja Farooq Haider Khan here on Friday laid foundation stone ofthe Revenue Complex project which would be completed in two years and the cost of the project has been estimated Rs 237.38 million.

The foundation stone function was held at New Civil Secretariat Chatter Muzaffarabad which was attended by senior AJK Minister Ch.Tariq Farooq, Additional Chief Secretary General Farhat Ali Mir,Senior Member board of Revenue Faiz Ali Abbassi, Secretary Services Ch.Liaqat, Special Secretary Suhail Azam, DG Information Azhar Iqbal, Commissioner Muzaffarabad Division Tehzib un Nisa, Commissioner Ponch Division Masood ur Rehman and other officials of the Revenue department.

The Prime Minister was briefed about the project and he was informed that the project would be state of the art in its nature and the Revenue Complex building would be equipped with all modern facilities and giving the detail said that two different waiting Rooms would be setup for lawyers and clients whereas, separate offices of Commissioner Revenue and other SMBR officials besides, conference Rooms would also be established in the complex.

The Revenue officials said that building have been designed on modern lines in view of fulfilling all necessities.

The AJK Premier talking on the occasion said the project would be unique and state of the art in its nature in AJK capital and said that project would be completed in stipulated two years period. He said the PML-N government has made all possible better measures for the infrastructure development projects across Azad Kashmir and completed several projects while some are in process of final touch he said added.

He said the Revenue complex project will provide all facilities to the department under one roof and fulfill the demand of employees which would enable them to enhance their performance, PM added.