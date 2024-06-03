AJK PM leads 'Istehkam-e Pakistan-Rally'

MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2024) Under the ever-lasting spirit of deep-rooted heartiest love and affection for Kashmiris ultimate destination, the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, a mammoth 'Istehkam-e-Pakistan rally' was taken out from Peer Gally in front-line Bhimber, close to LoC, that culminated at scenic Jhandi Chontra town in the same district of Azad Jammu Kashmir's Mirpur division on Sunday.

Led by AJK Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq, the rally was attended by a large number of people hailing from different walks of life.

The participants of the rally, while carrying the flags of Pakistan and Azad Kashmir in their hands, raised slogans in favor of Pakistan.

The participants on their way to Jhandi Chontra, were accorded a warm welcome by the locals at every place by showering flower petals on them.

The rally turned into a carnival when a large number of people from adjoining areas of Jarikas, Islamgarh, and other areas joined and welcome the AJK prime minister.

The rally participants also carried Palestinian flags and expressed solidarity with them.

Later, the rally while traveling through Poona, Burjah, Jandala, Chadh, Ron Drauni, Chowki, Baroh Cross, Manana Sarsala, Chongi Pind, and Jattan areas and finally reached Jundi Chontra via Chitti Matti, Bandala, and Sandua Cross, where chairmen and members of District and Union Councils welcomed the Prime Minister Haq.

Addressing the reception campuses, which were set up at different places, Prime Minister Anwar ul Haq said, "Our relationship with Pakistan is like a body and a soul." "Hearts of the people of Jammu Kashmir state and Pakistan beat in unison since Pakistan is the ultimate destination of the Jammu Kashmir people living both sides of the LoC, Pakistan, and the rest of the world," he reiterated.

The AJK premier, while referring to veteran liberation leader Syed Ali Gilani's famous slogan, said, "We are Pakistanis; Pakistan is ours." This is the slogan the Kashmiri people have been proudly raising on both sides of the line of control".

He said that Kashmiris won't hesitate to sacrifice their lives to accomplish the mission of Takmeel e Pakistan.

Highlighting the unprecedented struggle and sacrifices rendered by the people of Kashmir, the AJK premier pointed out that millions of Kashmiris have sacrificed their lives and properties for the sake of Pakistan.

He said that the masses' huge attendance at the Istehkam e Pakistan rally has proved beyond any reasonable doubt that no power on earth can dent the existing relationship between the people of Pakistan and Kashmir.

The prime minister was accompanied by senior minister Col. (retd) Waqar Noor, information minister Pir Muhammad Mazhar Saeed Shah, and government ministers Chaudhry Azhar Sadiq, Chaudhry Yasir Sultan, Chaudhry Akbar Ibrahim, Chaudhry Arshad, Chaudhry Qasim Majeed, and others.

Prime Minister Azad Kashmir Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq visited the martyred police officer Adnan Farooq Qureshi's village in Mirpur on Sunday to offer his condolences to the bereaved family.

On the occasion, Prime Minister Haq, while extending heartfelt sympathies to the bereaved family, said that Sub-Inspector Adnan Farooq Qureshi was a dutiful and courageous officer who embraced martyrdom in the line of duty.

He said that the state was proud of such officers who always kept the dictum of duty before themselves. "Such brave and fearless officers are assets of the state," the PM said, adding that the state of Azad Jammu and Kashmir pays full tribute to his services.

Expressing solidarity with the bereaved family, the PM stated that no reward can substitute for the martyr's sacrifice, but the government would do whatever it could for his family and relatives.

The Government of Azad Jammu and Kashmir, he said, would never let the supreme sacrifice of the martyred officer go in vain.

The prime minister also hailed the martyred police officer's father and his family.

Earlier, the AJK PM, along with senior minister Col. (Retd) Waqar Noor, Information Minister Pir Muhammad Mazhar Saeed Shah, Chaudhry Arshad Hussain, Chaudhry Azhar Sadiq, Chaudhry Yasir Sultan, Chaudhry Akbar Ibrahim, and other government functionaries, visited the martyred police officer's graveyard and laid a floral wreath on his grave.

