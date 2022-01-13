UrduPoint.com

AJK PM Leaves For KSA On Week-long Visit

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 13, 2022 | 11:32 PM

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2022 ) : Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Sardar Abdul Qayyum Niazi Thursday left for Saudi Arabia on a week-long private visit.

Minister for Communications and Public Works Chaudhry Azhar Sadiq is also accompanied by the AJK Prime Minister.

The Prime Minister of Azad Jammu Kashmir will perform Umrah during his visit.

He will attend meetings with the delegations of the Overseas Kashmiri Community based in Saudi Arabia.

It is the first personal foreign trip of the Prime Minister of Azad Kashmir. He will get back to home on January 22 after completing his visit.

