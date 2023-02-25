AJK PM meets Finance Minister

Azad Jammu Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Sardar Tanveer Ilyas called on Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar at Finance Division on Saturday, an official release said.

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2023 ) : Feb 25 (APP) ::Azad Jammu Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Sardar Tanveer Ilyas called on Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar at Finance Division on Saturday, an official release said.

Prime Minister Azad Jammu and Kashmir discussed important financial matters related to Azad Jammu & Kashmir and the pace of public welfare schemes and projects with the Finance Minister.

Prime Minister AJK apprised the Finance Minister of the initiatives of AJK Govt to enhance its revenue generation and sought the support of the Federal Government in this regard. The meeting also discussed the on-going and future development projects in AJK.

Finance Minister Senator Ishaq Dar welcomed Sardar Tanveer Ilyas, AJK Prime Minister and expressed the federal government's commitment for the development and progress of Azad Jammu & Kashmir.

He further added that the welfare and development of the people of Kashmir is among the top priorities of the government and no stone will be left unturned for its development. He offered the full assistance of the Federal board of Revenue to the AJK government in its quest to increase its own receipts.

Finance Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar highlighted the economic outlook of the country and said that despite the challenging situation, the government is determined to set the economy on stability and growth trajectory.

Sardar Tanveer Ilyas, Prime Minister Azad Jammu and Kashmir thanked the Finance Minister for extending support for the progress of the people of Kashmir.