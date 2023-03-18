UrduPoint.com

AJK PM Meets Imran, Calls For Dialogue With All Political Stakeholders

Faizan Hashmi Published March 18, 2023 | 08:00 PM

AJK PM meets Imran, calls for dialogue with all political stakeholders

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2023 ) : Mar 18 (APP):Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Khan called on PTI Chairman Imran Khan at his Zaman Park residence in Lahore late Friday night and discussed, in detail, the issues of mutual concern, particularly the prevailing political situation in the country.

According to a press release released on Saturday, AJK PM said Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Khan on the occasion voiced his serious concern over cases registered against Imran Khan.

Tanveer Ilyas also deplored political instability in the country. The AJK PM said that holding elections on time was the only way forward to steer the country out of the severe economic crisis. He said that all the political parties should rise above their party interests and talk to each other to ensure much-needed stability in the country.

The AJK PM was of the view that the PTI leadership should be ready to talk to everyone for the sake of the country.

"If there is any political process, the PTI should be a part of it," the AJK PM urged, adding that given the country's severe economic crisis, there was a dire need that all the political stakeholders should bury their hatchet and sit down on the negotiating table and find a solution to all the problems.

"The economy is in crisis, the Dollar is at an all-time high and the rupee has lost its value," the AJK PM said stressing effective management of the economy. During the meeting, Fateha was offered for the departed soul of PTI worker Zill e Shah.

Government ministers, including Maqbool Gujjar, Hafiz Hamid Raza, Ch. Akmal Ali Shan Soni, Chaudhry Akbar Ibrahim, Parliamentary Secretary Javed Butt, Special Assistant Raja Sabil, Toseef Abbasi and Umar Shehzad were also present on the occasion.

Related Topics

Lahore Imran Khan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Dollar Azad Jammu And Kashmir All

Recent Stories

Ahmed bin Hamdan bin Mohammed Al Nahyan attends Wi ..

Ahmed bin Hamdan bin Mohammed Al Nahyan attends Wingfoil Racing World Cup Champi ..

7 minutes ago
 President of Romania visits Sheikh Zayed Grand Mos ..

President of Romania visits Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque

37 minutes ago
 UAEU celebrates graduation of 42nd batch on Monday

UAEU celebrates graduation of 42nd batch on Monday

52 minutes ago
 HBL PSL 8 Final: Lahore Qalandars  decide  to ba ..

HBL PSL 8 Final: Lahore Qalandars  decide  to bat first against Sultans

1 hour ago
 Najam Sethi claims PSL’s media rating better tha ..

Najam Sethi claims PSL’s media rating better than IPL’s

2 hours ago
 Habtoor Ankora and Bangash Bhansali to meet in Dub ..

Habtoor Ankora and Bangash Bhansali to meet in Dubai Challenge Cup&#039;s final

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.