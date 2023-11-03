Open Menu

AJK PM Meets With UNFPA Delegation To Discuss Development Projects

Faizan Hashmi Published November 03, 2023 | 07:01 PM

The Country Director of UNFPA, Dr. Luay Shabaneh on Friday led a delegation to call on the Prime Minister of Azad Jammu Kashmir, Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq, in the federal metropolis to discuss UNFPA's projects in the AJK State

Dr. Shabaneh briefed the Prime Minister on UNFPA's ongoing projects in AJK, which are focused on accelerating action to end children's marriages, controlling population growth, and curbing mortality rates at birth. He also expressed UNFPA's willingness to play a more significant role in the development of various sectors in Azad Kashmir and announced the launch of a comprehensive package for this purpose next year.

Prime Minister Haq appreciated UNFPA's contributions to public welfare projects in the region and assured the delegation of his government's full cooperation and support. He also directed the formation of a special contact group to coordinate all matters with UNFPA.

The meeting was also attended by the Minister of Works and Communication, Azhar Sadiq; the Chief Secretary of Azad Jammu Kashmir, Dawood Muhammad Breech; and the Additional Chief Secretary of Development, Fayaz Ali Abbasi.

