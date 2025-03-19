AJK PM, ministers attend funeral prayer of Major Saad

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2025) Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq attended the funeral prayers of Major Saad bin Zubair Shaheed, who embraced martyrdom during an encounter with terrorists in Balochistan yesterday.The funeral prayers of Major Saad were offered at degree college in his native town of Bagh.

Besides AJK premier Chudhary Anwar ul Haq funeral prayers were attended by former Prime Minister Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Khan, government ministers Sardar Mir Akbar Khan, Sardar Zia Al Qamar and a large number of people hailing from different walks of life.

On this occasion, Prime Minister Haq also met Major Saad Shaheed's family and extended his condolences to them.The PM, while paying rich tribute to Major Saad bin Zubair Shaheed for his unparalleled sacrifices for the country, said that the entire nation was proud of Major Saad who offered his red hot blood for the country.