AJK PM Mourns Over Kahuta Accident Victims, Orders Probe
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 25, 2024 | 03:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2024) Azad Jammu & Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwarul Haq on Sunday expressed his heartfelt condolences over the tragic accident in Kahuta, which resulted in the loss of multiple lives and directed the authorities concerned to work with the Punjab government to ascertain the reason for the accident.
In a statement, the Prime Minister prayed for the departed souls and offered his sympathies to the families of the
deceased, a private news channel reported.
The AJK Prime Minister's swift response demonstrates his commitment to providing support and transparency during this difficult time.
Extending his heartfelt condolence to the bereaved families, he prayed to Allah the almighty to rest the departed souls in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved families to bear the irreparable loss with fortitude.
Meanwhile, the PM has summoned an emergency meeting this evening to review the measures being taken to prevent road accidents in the region.
