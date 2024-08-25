Open Menu

AJK PM Mourns Over Kahuta Accident Victims, Orders Probe

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 25, 2024 | 03:00 PM

AJK PM mourns over Kahuta accident victims, orders probe

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2024) Azad Jammu & Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwarul Haq on Sunday expressed his heartfelt condolences over the tragic accident in Kahuta, which resulted in the loss of multiple lives and directed the authorities concerned to work with the Punjab government to ascertain the reason for the accident.

In a statement, the Prime Minister prayed for the departed souls and offered his sympathies to the families of the

deceased, a private news channel reported.

The AJK Prime Minister's swift response demonstrates his commitment to providing support and transparency during this difficult time.

Extending his heartfelt condolence to the bereaved families, he prayed to Allah the almighty to rest the departed souls in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved families to bear the irreparable loss with fortitude.

Meanwhile, the PM has summoned an emergency meeting this evening to review the measures being taken to prevent road accidents in the region.

Related Topics

Accident Prime Minister Government Of Punjab Road Jammu Kahuta Azad Jammu And Kashmir Sunday

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 August 2024

14 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 August 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 August 2024

15 hours ago
 Indian PM Modi uses Pakistan’s airspace on retur ..

Indian PM Modi uses Pakistan’s airspace on return from Poland to homeland

1 day ago
 Sindh announces Holiday for Chelum of Hazrat Imam ..

Sindh announces Holiday for Chelum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA)

1 day ago
 GCU issues dress code for students, bans jeans, T- ..

GCU issues dress code for students, bans jeans, T-shirts

1 day ago
 Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz visits injured policemen in ..

Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz visits injured policemen in Rahim Yar Khan

1 day ago
Shaheen Afridi, Ansha welcome their first child

Shaheen Afridi, Ansha welcome their first child

1 day ago
 IHC expresses serious concerns over state institut ..

IHC expresses serious concerns over state institutions’ apathy in Azhar Mashwa ..

1 day ago
 Police release CCTV footage in Kolkata doctor rape ..

Police release CCTV footage in Kolkata doctor rape-murder case

1 day ago
 Bodies of 28 pilgrims arrive in Pakistan via speci ..

Bodies of 28 pilgrims arrive in Pakistan via special flight

1 day ago
 Two die, four get injured in Pishin blast

Two die, four get injured in Pishin blast

1 day ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 August 2024

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan