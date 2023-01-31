UrduPoint.com

AJK PM Opens Burn Care Center In Kotli

Faizan Hashmi Published January 31, 2023 | 01:50 PM

AJK PM opens burn care center in Kotli

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2023 ) : Jan 31 (APP)::Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Khan Tuesday laid the foundation stone of a fully equipped state-of-the-art Burn Care Centre at District Headquarters Hospital in Kotli city of Azad Jammu Kashmir.

The centre, to be the first of its own kind health protection facility in AJK State, is being constructed by world fame Kashmiri NGO Kashmir Orphan Relief Trust (KORT), running South Asia's largest Rehabilitation and Educational Center in Mirpur AJK.

Chairman / Founder KORT Choudhary Mohammed Akhtar (TI) Minister for Health AJK Dr Nisar Ansar Abdali, Minsters Malik Zafar Iqbal, Deewan Ali Chughtai, Chudhary Ikhlaq, Rafeeq Nayyar and others also participated the ceremony.

The construction of a 20-bed Burn Care Centre will begin this month and will be completed in a year.

KORT will bear the full cost of construction, furniture, and necessary medical equipment and supplies as well as the operational cost of the Burn Care Center initially for 10 years, while the Government of AJK will provide 15 kanals of land, staff, and technical assistance during the operational phase.

The Burn Care Center will remain under the joint control of AJK Health Department and KORT where all poor and needy patients will be provided free of cost treatment.

KORT will bear all the expenses of such patients jointly identified by KORT and AJK State Health Department.

Chairman KORT Choudhary Mohammed Akhtar told Prime Minster Tanveer Ilyas that the number of burn cases, reported in AJ&K, have been increased substantially with no existing health facility in the region resulting in deaths during transit to the hospitals in Pakistan. Against this backdrop, Health Department and KORT have decided to establish the first Burn Care Centre in AJK.

Akhter further said that the nearly 1.5 million catchment population of District Kotli, Haveli, and Poonch along the LOC area will have access to this state-of-the-art "KORT Burn Care Center" facility that will be specialized in providing First aid and treatment of burn cases.

Previously there is no such facility in the entire AJK region in the public or private sector and all the patients with burn cases had to go to either Rawalpindi /Islamabad or Kharrian.

As prescribed by the doctors, a patient with a burn case has to reach the specialized burn care unit within a specific period of time. As there is no such facility in AJK, in most cases patients die during transit or it is too late when they reach the burn care unit, Akhter added.

Related Topics

Pakistan Prime Minister World Poor Jammu Rawalpindi Mirpur Kotli Azad Jammu And Kashmir All Government Asia (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Million

Recent Stories

ECP declares Chaudhary Shujaat Hussain as PML-Q pr ..

ECP declares Chaudhary Shujaat Hussain as PML-Q president

27 minutes ago
 PCB constitutes selection committee for age-group ..

PCB constitutes selection committee for age-group trials

2 hours ago
 Govt, IMF talks for revival of $7b Extended Fund F ..

Govt, IMF talks for revival of $7b Extended Fund Facility begin today

2 hours ago
 KP observes one-day mourning as death toll of Pesh ..

KP observes one-day mourning as death toll of Peshawar terror attack soars to 90

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 31 January 2023

4 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 31st January 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 31st January 2023

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.