AJK PM orders execution of proper planning for utilization of water resources in the state

MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2025) Azad Jammu Kashmir Prime Minister directed concerned authorities for the implementation of proper planning to ensure effective management and utilization of water resources across the liberated territory.

Presiding over a meeting of the Physical Planning and Housing Department in the state metropolis late Friday, the PM directed the authorities concerned to take all possible measures for effective utilization of water resources, including maintenance of the tube wells, to ensure substantiality of clean drinking water.

The prime minister also sought activation of all water supply schemes while emphasizing the effective utilization of public funds and timely completion of public interest projects.

The PM warned of strict action against those found guilty of mismanagement or corruption.

Stressing the need for realizing future challenges, the PM cautioned that a lack of understanding of challenges could lead to difficulties in problem-solving, decision-making, and overall performance.

He said that addressing water shortage issues faced by people in different areas of the state required an effective short- and long-term strategy.

The PM also emphasized the early repairing of out-of-order electrical equipment, the installation of modern water pumps, the repairing of storage tanks, and the supply lines to restore their functionality and efficiency.

The PM said that the public servants should improve their performance and work painstakingly with the spirit of service, putting the needs of the public first.

He expressed that the government resources should be spent on the welfare of the people.

On the occasion, Secretary PPH Chaudhry Majeed briefed the Prime Minister about the functioning of water supply schemes, the challenges, and the future strategy to ensure proper functioning of water supply schemes.

The meeting was attended by Minister PPH Chaudhry Yasir Sultan, Secretary PPH Chaudhry Majeed, SE Public Health Nadeem Iqbal and other high officials.

