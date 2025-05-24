Open Menu

AJK PM Orders Execution Of Proper Planning For Utilization Of Water Resources In The State

Sumaira FH Published May 24, 2025 | 07:30 PM

AJK PM orders execution of proper planning for utilization of water resources in the state

MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2025) Azad Jammu Kashmir Prime Minister directed concerned authorities for the implementation of proper planning to ensure effective management and utilization of water resources across the liberated territory. 

Presiding over a meeting of the Physical Planning and Housing Department in the state metropolis late Friday, the PM directed the authorities concerned to take all possible measures for effective utilization of water resources, including maintenance of the tube wells, to ensure substantiality of clean drinking water.

The prime minister also sought activation of all water supply schemes while emphasizing the effective utilization of public funds and timely completion of public interest projects.

The PM warned of strict action against those found guilty of mismanagement or corruption.

Stressing the need for realizing future challenges, the PM cautioned that a lack of understanding of challenges could lead to difficulties in problem-solving, decision-making, and overall performance.

He said that addressing water shortage issues faced by people in different areas of the state required an effective short- and long-term strategy.

The PM also emphasized the early repairing of out-of-order electrical equipment, the installation of modern water pumps, the repairing of storage tanks, and the supply lines to restore their functionality and efficiency.

The PM said that the public servants should improve their performance and work painstakingly with the spirit of service, putting the needs of the public first.

He expressed that the government resources should be spent on the welfare of the people.

On the occasion, Secretary PPH Chaudhry Majeed briefed the Prime Minister about the functioning of water supply schemes, the challenges, and the future strategy to ensure proper functioning of water supply schemes.

The meeting was attended by Minister PPH Chaudhry Yasir Sultan, Secretary PPH Chaudhry Majeed, SE Public Health Nadeem Iqbal and other high officials.

APP/ahr/378

Recent Stories

World Silk Road Forum names Mohammed bin Rashid as ..

World Silk Road Forum names Mohammed bin Rashid as Inspirational Literary Figure ..

1 minute ago
 Al Nasser Holdings contributes AED5 million to Lif ..

Al Nasser Holdings contributes AED5 million to Life Endowment campaign

16 minutes ago
 UNICEF: Medical teams in Gaza operating under extr ..

UNICEF: Medical teams in Gaza operating under extreme pressure

1 hour ago
 FNC discusses strengthening relations with Parliam ..

FNC discusses strengthening relations with Parliament of Montenegro

1 hour ago
 Salah wins Premier League player of season award

Salah wins Premier League player of season award

1 hour ago
 FNC explores stronger ties with Central American P ..

FNC explores stronger ties with Central American Parliament

2 hours ago
UAE, Australia hold 10th session of joint Consular ..

UAE, Australia hold 10th session of joint Consular Committee

2 hours ago
 Bodour Al Qasimi explores cultural cooperation bet ..

Bodour Al Qasimi explores cultural cooperation between Sharjah, Paris

2 hours ago
 Ajman Chamber signs MoU with CCPIT – Chongqing C ..

Ajman Chamber signs MoU with CCPIT – Chongqing Committee to develop economic, ..

3 hours ago
 UAE Team Emirates – XRG’s Del Toro secures thi ..

UAE Team Emirates – XRG’s Del Toro secures third place in Giro d’Italia st ..

3 hours ago
 Ministry of Finance announces cabinet decision on ..

Ministry of Finance announces cabinet decision on tax treatment of unincorporate ..

4 hours ago
 Weather update: Heavy rain with strong winds bring ..

Weather update: Heavy rain with strong winds brings relief from heatwave in Rawa ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan