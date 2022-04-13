AJK PM orders for close check to discourage hoarding, profiteering

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Sardar Abdul Qayyum Niazi has directed the authorities concerned to keep a regular check on profiteers and hoarders so that every single citizen of the state gets relief through the recently announced Ramzan Relief Package

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2022 ) : Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Sardar Abdul Qayyum Niazi has directed the authorities concerned to keep a regular check on profiteers and hoarders so that every single citizen of the state gets relief through the recently announced Ramzan Relief Package.

The AJK premier said this while addressing a high-level meeting to review the implementation of the Ramzan relief package in the State metropolis on Wednesday.

The meeting was attended by the Principal Secretary, Food Secretary and other officials concerned while the commissioners of the three divisions participated through video link.

Speaking on the occasion, the PM directed the authorities to create opportunities to make people's lives easier especially during the blessed month of Ramzan. "Prices of essential commodities should be monitored on a daily basis and strict action should be taken against profiteers and hoarders," he said.

He warned that dealers should not be allowed to buy subsidized flour.

"It will not be tolerated that they will buy flour at subsidized rates in Ramzan and start selling it at high prices after Eid," the PM said, adding that the package was announced for deserving and poor people.

On the occasion, the secretary food briefed the meeting and said that subsidized flour was being distributed on the flour depots so that every person could gain benefit from the subsidy given by the government.

"Complaints if any are being addressed in collaboration with the administration," he said adding that a supply of 900 to 1000 tons of flour was being provided to depots on daily basis.

He said the Federal government has been contacted regarding the purchase of additional 20,000 tonnes of wheat from PASCO, which is likely to be received soon.

The AJK Premier said that the Food Department had sent a summary on April 1 regarding the increase in the price of flour by Rs 400 per quintal.

"The PM rejected the summary and instead issued directions to provide flour at the rate 400 per 40 Kg to the masses in Ramzan," he added.