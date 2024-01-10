AJK PM orders for early arrest of accused of of a UK-based local expatriate

(@FahadShabbir)

MIRPUR ( AJK) :, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 10th Jan, 2024) Azad Jammu Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq has taken strong notice of the recent cold-blooded murder of a young Kashmiri expatriate by unknown assailants near Islamabad international airport soon after his arrival from the United Kingdom.

The Prime Minister directed the AJK Chief Secretary to stay in touch with the IG Punjab Police to ensure early arrest of the absconding accused, according to an official handout issued here late Tuesday.

It may be mentioned here that the slain youth, hailing from AJK's Dadyal town of expatriates in Mirpur district, was gunned down by unknown attackers near Islamabad international airport on his return from abroad.

The AJK premier expressed his profound grief and sorrow over this tragic incident and extended his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family.

The Prime Minister has also directed the Chief Secretary of Azad Kashmir to contact the IG Punjab police to ensure the immediate arrest of the accused and the safety of passengers on their return from foreign countries.

The AJK PM has also directed AJK Minister for Communications Azhar Sadiq, hailing from Dadayal, to provide full support and assistance to the bereaved family of the ill-fated assassinated youth.