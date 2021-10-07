AJK PM orders for early delivery of salaries to PDA employees

Azad Jammu Kashmir Prime Minister Sardar Abdul Qayyum Khan Niazi Thursday directed to immediately release of four month salary to the employees of the state run Pearl Development Authority Rawalakot

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2021 ) : Azad Jammu Kashmir Prime Minister Sardar Abdul Qayyum Khan Niazi Thursday directed to immediately release of four month salary to the employees of the state run Pearl Development Authority Rawalakot.

At the same time, the PM constituted a high level committee comprising Secretary Finance, Principal Secretary to Prime Minister and Secretary PP and H to resolve the pension issues of retired employees of the PDA.

The Prime Minister issued these directives after a delegation of employees of the Pearl Development Authority Rawalakot called on him at the Jammu Kashmir house.

The delegation apprised the Prime Minister of the problems relating to non-payment of salaries for four months and payment of pensions to retired employees.

The committee will soon prepare its recommendations on pension issues and will present its report to the Prime Minister.

The committee will also devise strategy for strengthening the institution.