UrduPoint.com

AJK PM Orders For Early Delivery Of Salaries To PDA Employees

Muhammad Irfan 50 seconds ago Thu 07th October 2021 | 11:44 PM

AJK PM orders for early delivery of salaries to PDA employees

Azad Jammu Kashmir Prime Minister Sardar Abdul Qayyum Khan Niazi Thursday directed to immediately release of four month salary to the employees of the state run Pearl Development Authority Rawalakot

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2021 ) : Azad Jammu Kashmir Prime Minister Sardar Abdul Qayyum Khan Niazi Thursday directed to immediately release of four month salary to the employees of the state run Pearl Development Authority Rawalakot.

At the same time, the PM constituted a high level committee comprising Secretary Finance, Principal Secretary to Prime Minister and Secretary PP and H to resolve the pension issues of retired employees of the PDA.

The Prime Minister issued these directives after a delegation of employees of the Pearl Development Authority Rawalakot called on him at the Jammu Kashmir house.

The delegation apprised the Prime Minister of the problems relating to non-payment of salaries for four months and payment of pensions to retired employees.

The committee will soon prepare its recommendations on pension issues and will present its report to the Prime Minister.

The committee will also devise strategy for strengthening the institution.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Abdul Qayyum Khan Jammu Same Rawalakot

Recent Stories

SIFF presents 48 films curated for young audiences

SIFF presents 48 films curated for young audiences

60 minutes ago
 ICA launches new version of ID SDK reader

ICA launches new version of ID SDK reader

60 minutes ago
 Sharjah International Literary Agency signs 120 ag ..

Sharjah International Literary Agency signs 120 agreements with publishers and w ..

1 hour ago
 PDMA to organise awareness walk, roadshow to comme ..

PDMA to organise awareness walk, roadshow to commemorate Oct 8 earthquake

48 seconds ago
 Number of Injured in Japan's Greater Tokyo Area Ea ..

Number of Injured in Japan's Greater Tokyo Area Earthquake Rises to 22 - Reports

51 seconds ago
 18 criminals held, contraband seized

18 criminals held, contraband seized

54 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.