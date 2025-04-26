Open Menu

AJK PM Orders Monitoring Of Development Projects

Umer Jamshaid Published April 26, 2025 | 10:10 PM

MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2025) Azad Jammu Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhary Anwar ul Haq has emphasized the importance of timely completion and effective monitoring of ongoing development projects under the auspices of various departments, including Local Government and Rural Development, Works, Power, Public Health, education, and Physical Planning and Housing.

The PM said this while addressing a quarterly development review meeting, which was held under his chairmanship in the state metropolis on Friday.

He directed government ministers and project secretaries to ensure the efficient and proper utilization of development funds to achieve these objectives. The Prime Minister also reiterated his government's commitment to prioritize projects that directly benefit the public. Improving road infrastructure in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), he said, is pivotal for enhancing travel convenience and boosting tourism in the region.

The incumbent government, he said, was actively working to ensure timely payment of matured liabilities and expedite the settlement of outstanding dues. The PM further stated that steps were being taken to bring further improvement in the health system and strengthen governance mechanisms and eradication of corruption and corrupt practices. 

 The PM also made it clear that no leniency or institutional ignorance would be tolerated. Earlier, the secretaries of the relevant departments gave a sector-wise briefing to the prime minister on the progress and performance of their respective departments. 

The meeting was attended by government ministers, including Col. Retired Waqar Ahmed Noor, Mian Abdul Waheed, Chaudhry Azhar Sadiq, Chaudhry Muhammad Rashid, Nisar Ansar Abdali, Chaudhry Akbar Ibrahim, Muhammad Akmal Sargala, and pertinent officials of the relevant departments.

APP/ahr/378

