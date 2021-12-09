AJK PM orders probe into unlawful transfer of Rs. 50 million Development funds during PML-N led AJK regime

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2021 ) : Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Sardar Abdul Qayyum Niazi Thursday constituted an inquiry committee headed by the AJK Health Minister to probe into the unlawful transfer of Rs. 50 million funds during the outgoing PML-N led AJK government.

The Committee has been directed to submit a comprehensive report to the Prime minister in shortest possible time.

The Committee was formed in a high level meeting of the Health Department chaired by AJK PM Sardar Abdul Qayyum Niazi.

The committee will be comprises of representatives from the health department and the Planning and housing department.

Addressing the meeting, the AJK premier said that the government was determined to extend basic amenities of lives to the people at their door steps in accordance with the vision of the Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan.

The Prime Minister directed to ensure the attendance of doctors at the place of their duty and supply of medicines in all hospitals.

The meeting was attended by Health Minister Dr Nisar Ansar Abdali, Secretary Health Major General Ahsan Altaf, DG Health and other concerned officials.

The Prime Minister appreciated the steps taken by the Health department for prevention of Coronavirus.

He directed that the training of doctors should also focus on ethics and to ensure the provision of facilities in all hospitals and to devise a mechanism of procurement and distribution of medicines in a transparent manner.

The Prime Minister was also briefed about the package of 2478 million rupees for the people of LOC.

The package includes provision of facilities and equipment in medical centres in the adjoining areas of LOC and setting up of new health units and provision of ambulances and other facilities including construction of bunkers.

The Prime Minister was also informed that a package of 18 billion rupees was being prepared for the establishment of Dental College, Nursing Colleges and other mega projects in Kotli which would be sent to the Federal Government for inclusion in the Federal Development Program.

Addressing the meeting, the Prime Minister said that the shortage of doctors and other staff in Azad Kashmir would also be met. He said that in order to reduce the burden from the big hospitals, it was necessary for the doctors stationed in the health units to provide services at their place of duty so that the people could be facilitated at the local level and also reduce the burden from the hospitals.