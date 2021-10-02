UrduPoint.com

AJK PM Orders Restoration Of SERRA Offices

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Sat 02nd October 2021 | 09:41 PM

AJK PM orders restoration of SERRA Offices

Taking immediate stringent notice of the district offices of the State Earthquake Reconstruction and Rehabilitation Authority (SERRA), AJK Prime Minister Sardar Abdul Qayyum Khan Niazi on Saturday ordered immediate restoration of the SERRA offices to ensure the completion of the reconstruction and rehabilitation projects

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2021 ) : Taking immediate stringent notice of the district offices of the State Earthquake Reconstruction and Rehabilitation Authority (SERRA), AJK Prime Minister Sardar Abdul Qayyum Khan Niazi on Saturday ordered immediate restoration of the SERRA offices to ensure the completion of the reconstruction and rehabilitation projects.

He expressed these views while chairing a high level meeting of the SERRA held in State metropolis.

The AJK Prime Minister expressed his grave concern over the closure of SERRA offices at Bagh and Rawalkot and the problems being faced by the people and directed the concerned officials to reactivate both the offices immediately.

He urged the officials to submit a complete report of vehicles and other assets of the projects launched by SERRA.

The Secretary SERRA briefed the Prime Minister on the pace of progress on the rehabilitation and reconstruction projects undertaken by the SERRA.

The meeting decided to shift the powers of managers of Reconstruction Units of Rawalakot and Bagh Districts to the Deputy Commissioners of both the districts to accelerate the reconstruction work on the projects and summary of the remaining projects should be sent to the Prime Minister.

Secretary SERRA will brief the Prime Minister on the vehicles and other assets of the District Reconstruction and Rehabilitation Units.

Details of the under construction and completed projects with expenditure by SERRA will also be communicated to the Prime Minister.

Meanwhile, during a surprise visit to the Police Station Secretariat late Friday, Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Sardar Abdul Qayyum Niazi said that a comprehensive strategy will be chalked out to prevent crime.

He said that all resources will be utilized to protect the lives and property of the people of Azad Kashmir.

The AJK Prime Minister met the prisoners and inquired about the details of their case from the officer on duty. He said the government was taking solid measures to bring the same changes in the police system that the PTI government has brought in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Niazi said that an integrated strategy would be adopted to eradicate crime and Police should perform its duty to serve the people and efforts will be made to provide justice to the people at their door steps. He assured that the problems being faced by the police will also be resolved on priority basis.

Related Topics

Earthquake Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police Police Station Abdul Qayyum Khan Visit Vehicles Progress Same Rawalakot Bagh Azad Jammu And Kashmir All From Government Pace (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

12 die of Corona, 230 more contact virus

12 die of Corona, 230 more contact virus

34 seconds ago
 National Emergency, Crisis and Disaster team updat ..

National Emergency, Crisis and Disaster team updated on tropical cyclone &#039;S ..

31 minutes ago
 Supreme Legislation Committee holds introductory m ..

Supreme Legislation Committee holds introductory meeting on development of Dubai ..

31 minutes ago
 Algeria recalls ambassador from France for consult ..

Algeria recalls ambassador from France for consultations: state TV

36 seconds ago
 Voting ends in first Qatar legislative election

Voting ends in first Qatar legislative election

38 seconds ago
 Corona SOPs to be implemented with zeal and spirit ..

Corona SOPs to be implemented with zeal and spirit: DC Dera

39 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.