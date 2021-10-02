AJK PM orders restoration of SERRA Offices

Taking immediate stringent notice of the district offices of the State Earthquake Reconstruction and Rehabilitation Authority (SERRA), AJK Prime Minister Sardar Abdul Qayyum Khan Niazi on Saturday ordered immediate restoration of the SERRA offices to ensure the completion of the reconstruction and rehabilitation projects

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2021 ) : Taking immediate stringent notice of the district offices of the State Earthquake Reconstruction and Rehabilitation Authority (SERRA), AJK Prime Minister Sardar Abdul Qayyum Khan Niazi on Saturday ordered immediate restoration of the SERRA offices to ensure the completion of the reconstruction and rehabilitation projects.

He expressed these views while chairing a high level meeting of the SERRA held in State metropolis.

The AJK Prime Minister expressed his grave concern over the closure of SERRA offices at Bagh and Rawalkot and the problems being faced by the people and directed the concerned officials to reactivate both the offices immediately.

He urged the officials to submit a complete report of vehicles and other assets of the projects launched by SERRA.

The Secretary SERRA briefed the Prime Minister on the pace of progress on the rehabilitation and reconstruction projects undertaken by the SERRA.

The meeting decided to shift the powers of managers of Reconstruction Units of Rawalakot and Bagh Districts to the Deputy Commissioners of both the districts to accelerate the reconstruction work on the projects and summary of the remaining projects should be sent to the Prime Minister.

Secretary SERRA will brief the Prime Minister on the vehicles and other assets of the District Reconstruction and Rehabilitation Units.

Details of the under construction and completed projects with expenditure by SERRA will also be communicated to the Prime Minister.

Meanwhile, during a surprise visit to the Police Station Secretariat late Friday, Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Sardar Abdul Qayyum Niazi said that a comprehensive strategy will be chalked out to prevent crime.

He said that all resources will be utilized to protect the lives and property of the people of Azad Kashmir.

The AJK Prime Minister met the prisoners and inquired about the details of their case from the officer on duty. He said the government was taking solid measures to bring the same changes in the police system that the PTI government has brought in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Niazi said that an integrated strategy would be adopted to eradicate crime and Police should perform its duty to serve the people and efforts will be made to provide justice to the people at their door steps. He assured that the problems being faced by the police will also be resolved on priority basis.