AJK PM orders swift measures to end conflict among related state bodies to restore good conditions of Banjosa lake

MIRPUR (AJK) : Dec 27 (APP), (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 27th Dec, 2024) Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq has said that Banjonsa Lake was of great importance but it was in bad condition owing to a conflict among the related state functionaries including PDA/PPH, AJK Forest and Tourism departments.

Responding to a question raised by MLA Sardar Hassan Ibrahim in AJK Legislative Assembly on Friday, the PM said that the conflict among the concerned Government Departments, management and administration have led to the sorry state of affairs at this tourist hotspot.

Expressing his dissatisfaction over the deplorable condition of the Banjosa rest house, the PM said, "I suggest that a committee be formed in this regard to settle this issue".

The PM formed a committee comprising of members including, Forest Minister Akmal Hussain Sargala, Minister PPH Yasir Sultan, Minister Tourism Fahim Akhtar Rabbani, Sardar Muhammad Yaqub Khan, Sardar Hassan Ibrahim and others.

The committee will prepare and submit recommendations in this regard within three weeks. Earlier, Member of Assembly Sardar Hassan Ibrahim presented calling attention notice and said that the quota for specially abled persons should be increased from one percent to three percent.

Responding to the call attention notice, the PM said that the matter regarding the quota of refugees was pending in the court and once the court decision comes the issues would be resolved forthwith.

