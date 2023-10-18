AJK PM orders timely completion of much-delayed Mirpur-Islamgarh bridge project over Mangla dam reservoir

A high-level meeting Wednesday reviewed the early completion of the much-delayed under-construction Rathoa Hariyam- Mirpur-Islamgarh bridge project over Mangla dam reservoir connecting Mirpur city with adjoining Islamgarh town in Mirpur district

MIRPUR (AJK) : Oct 18 (APP), (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 18th Oct, 2023) A high-level meeting Wednesday reviewed the early completion of the much-delayed under-construction Rathoa Hariyam- Mirpur-Islamgarh bridge project over Mangla dam reservoir connecting Mirpur city with adjoining Islamgarh town in Mirpur district.

AJK Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq chaired the meeting held in the Federal metropolis on Wednesday.

Expressing dismay over the inordinate delay in completion of the mega bridge project, he said that any further delay in completion of the project would not be tolerated.

The prime minister also directed the members of the Planning Commission to provide necessary assistance in completing the much-delayed project.

The meeting was attended among others by Chief Secretary Daud Mohammad Bareech, Additional Chief Secretary Development/Principal Secretary Fayyaz Ali Abbasi, Member Planning Waqas Anwar, Faizan Ahmed, Chief Engineer Highways South Abdul Basit and Project Director S Habib Mughal.

Speaking on the occasion, AJK PM, while highlighting the importance of the project, said that all available resources would be utilized to complete the Rathoa Hariyam Bridge.

He directed the Chief Secretary to speed up the process of consultation with all the stakeholders to complete the rest of the work.

The AJK PM said that before starting work on the project the recommendations proposed by the Geological Survey, High Level Steering Committee, Technical Committee and Planning Commission should also be kept in mind.