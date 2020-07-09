AJK PM orders war-footing-safety measures to deal with any eventuality during upcoming monsoon:

UrduPoint.com
MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2020 ) : Jul 09 (APP):Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan Thursday directed officials and heads of the nation-building departments to devise a comprehensive strategy on war footings to deal with any untoward situation during the forthcoming monsoon season.

Presiding over a high level meeting of State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) in the State's metropolis, he called for maintaining close liaison with Pak-Army and maintaining early warning system in place during the monsoon.

Haider advised all the departments to play their effective role during the monsoon season and demolish all illegal encroachments along with the rivers and streams and clear the waterways in all the cities before the monsoon season.

He said an early and rapid information system must set in place so that the people living in the low lying areas should get immediate information about the flood situation.

He said 20 percent additional rain was expected during the season and in this context the capacity of SDMA would be improved to deal with the any eventuality.

The prime minister appreciated the role of SDMA despite limited resources and assured that financial and other issues of SDMA would be addressed on priority basis.

The meeting was attended by Minister Relief Disaster Management & Civil Defence Ahmed Raza Qadiri, Minster Communication & Works Ch. Abdul Aziz, Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister Ehsan Khalid Kayani, Secretary Works Ghulam Bashir Mughal, Divisional Commissioners, DiGs of Police and Deputy Commissioners.

