AJK PM Orders Withdrawal Of Resolution On Kartarpur Style Corridor Opening, Pledges Probe

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 03, 2023 | 01:10 PM

AJK PM orders withdrawal of resolution on Kartarpur style corridor opening, pledges probe

ISLAMABAD, Apr 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2023 ) :Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Khan ordered an inquiry into the submission as well as approval of a resolution by the AJK Legislative Assembly regarding the opening of the Kartarpur-style corridor.

He made the announcement while addressing an Iftar dinner hosted for APHC-AJK leadership at Kashmir Houses, said a press release.

Responding to the AJK PM's announcement, APHC-AJK Conveyor Mehmood Ahmad Saghar said that the AJK PM gave a positive message to the people of India illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir by taking the Hurriyat leadership into confidence and the controversial resolution would be withdrawn.

Sardar Tanveer Ilyas paid tribute to all Kashmiri detainees including All Parties Hurriyat Conference Chairman Maasrrat Aalam Butt, Muhammad Yasin Malik, Shabbir Ahmad Shah, Nayeem Ahmad Khan, Ameer Hamza, Syeda Aasiya Andrabi and Dr. Hameed Fayyaz languishing in jails of India and the occupied territory. He said that Kashmiri delegations would be sent abroad to make the international community aware of false cases registered by India against Kashmiri Hurriyat leadership.

The AJK Prime Minister expressed concern over the resolution presented in the AJK Assembly seeking the opening of the Kartarpur-style corridor and announced the investigation of the matter.

Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Khan said that the right to self-determination is the fundamental right of the Kashmiri people and assured the Hurriyat leadership of extending all-out support to the Kashmir freedom movement.

AJK Ministers Sardar Mir Akbar Khan, Dewan Ali Chaghatai, Abdul Majid Khan, Chaudhry Muhammad Akbar Ibrahim, Parliamentary Secretary Asim Sharif, Political Advisor Sardar Iftikhar Rashid Chughtai, Spokesman Dr. Irfan Ashraf, Hurriyat Leaders Ghulam Muhammad Safi, Syed Yusuf Naseem, Syed Faiz Naqshbandi, Sheikh Abdul Mateen, Mushtaqul islam, Muhammad Sultan Butt, Imtiaz Wani, Muhammad Rafiq Dar, Sanaullah Dar, Muhammad Ashraf Dar, Gulshan Iqbal, Abdul Majeed Lone, Manzoor Ahmad Dar, Zahid Ashraf, Sheikh Majid, Mushtaq Ahmad Butt, Shaheen Iqbal, Zahid Safi, Syed Manzoor Shah, and Uzair Ahmed Ghazali were also present on the occasion.

