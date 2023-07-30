Open Menu

AJK PM Pays Eulogizing Tributes To Sardar Ibrahim Khan

Sumaira FH Published July 30, 2023 | 10:50 PM

MIRPUR(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2023 ) , Jul 30 (APP):Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq paid eulogizing tributes to Ghazi e Millat Sardar Muhammad Ibrahim Khan former president on his 20th death anniversary which is being observed on Monday (July 31).

The AJK PM has said in his special statement on the evening of the death anniversary of the pioneer leader of Ghazi e Millat, has said that the credit goes to like leader Sardar Muhammad Ibrahim Khan for their struggle for the liberation of Kashmir.

He said that freeing the motherland from the clutches of the despotic Dogra Maharaja and making it part of the state of Pakistan in line with the will and wishes of the Kashmiri Muslims was the mission of Sardar Muhammad Ibrahim Khan's life.

Reiterating his commitment to uphold the mission of Sardar Muhammad Ibrahim Khan, the PM said that Kashmiri people would continue their struggle till the freedom of Kashmir and the completion of Pakistan.

The Prime Minister said that Ghazi Millat Sardar Muhammad Ibrahim Khan was amongst the towering leaders of Kashmir who played a significant role during the freedom movement and after the establishment of a revolutionary government in Azad Kashmir.

Referring to the Kashmiris' commitment to the noble cause, the PM said that in order to achieve the goal, the people of Occupied Jammu and Kashmir have been scripting a new history of resistance by defying the Indian occupation forces.

