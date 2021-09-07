AJK PM pays glowing tribute to brave armed forces

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2021 ) : Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Sardar Abdul Qayyum Niazi said September 6 reminds us the unprecedented victory of Pakistani People and the soldiers of Pakistan Armed Forces as well who defended the motherland by repulsing the enemy.

In a television interview to mark the defense Day of Pakistan on Monday, he said the entire nation has paid glowing tributes to the Pakistan Armed Forces who have offered supreme sacrifice for defending the motherland.

He said the people of Azad Kashmir by observing Defense of Pakistan Day with full determination have once again proved to the world that the Kashmiri and Pakistan are one nation and no power on earth can divide them.

He said sacrifices of Pakistan Armed forces have added a golden chapter in the history and our forces proved this by offering unprecedented sacrifices for defending the ideological and geographical frontiers of the country.

He said India is engaged in targeting the civil population of Azad Kashmir on the line of control and promoting the terrorism to destabilize Pakistan.

He made it clear that India will not be able to succeed in her nefarious designs and attempt to destabilize Pakistan is bound to fail.

He underlined the need to demonstrate the national solidarity of 1965 to meet the challenges to the country and to defeat our enemies through forging collective unity.

He urged the people to collectively move forward and shun their petty differences following supreme national interest.

The defense Day of Pakistan was observed throughout Azad Jammu and Kashmir with full enthusiasm and with firm determination to defend the motherland.

Different functions and seminars were held to pay glowing tributes to the Pakistan Armed forces for defending the motherland.

Prominent speakers paid glowing tributes to Pakistan Armed Forces and said that the 6th September of 1965 is a day in our history that can never be forgotten. It was a day when the Pakistani nation not only defended the motherland, but also gave a clear and unambiguous message to the world that Pakistan is fully capable of defeating all aggression.