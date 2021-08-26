UrduPoint.com

AJK PM Pays Glowing Tribute To PM Pakistan Imran Khan

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Thu 26th August 2021 | 09:21 PM

AJK PM pays glowing tribute to PM Pakistan Imran Khan

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2021 ) :The Prime Minister of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Sardar Abdul Qayyum Niazi on Thursday has paid glowing tributes to the Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan for setting targets and objectives in his three years tenure including highlighting the Kashmir issue effectively in its true perspective at United Nations, introducing of Health insurance scheme and launching of a successful Ehsaas program in Pakistan.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Prime Minister United Nations Azad Jammu And Kashmir

Recent Stories

Bike lifter gang busted; two arrested, five stolen ..

Bike lifter gang busted; two arrested, five stolen motorcycles recovered

3 minutes ago
 Diamer Bhasha Dam to generate 4,500mw power: Repor ..

Diamer Bhasha Dam to generate 4,500mw power: Report

3 minutes ago
 Residents of Houses Close to Explosion-Hit Kazakh ..

Residents of Houses Close to Explosion-Hit Kazakh Military Unit to Be Evacuated ..

3 minutes ago
 KP govt serves notice to Parwari association presi ..

KP govt serves notice to Parwari association president under E&D rules

5 minutes ago
 Taliban Say 52 People Injured in Two Blasts Outsid ..

Taliban Say 52 People Injured in Two Blasts Outside Kabul Airport

5 minutes ago
 Hundreds of ISIS-K Terrorists in Vicinity of Kabul ..

Hundreds of ISIS-K Terrorists in Vicinity of Kabul Airport, Attacks May Continue ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.