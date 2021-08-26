AJK PM pays glowing tribute to PM Pakistan Imran Khan

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2021 ) :The Prime Minister of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Sardar Abdul Qayyum Niazi on Thursday has paid glowing tributes to the Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan for setting targets and objectives in his three years tenure including highlighting the Kashmir issue effectively in its true perspective at United Nations, introducing of Health insurance scheme and launching of a successful Ehsaas program in Pakistan.