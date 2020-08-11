UrduPoint.com
AJK PM Pays Homage To Sheikh Abdul Aziz

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Tue 11th August 2020 | 10:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2020 ) :Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider has paid tribute to senior Hurriyat leader Sheikh Abdul Aziz on his 12th martyrdom anniversary being observed on Tuesday.

Aziz was martyred by Indian troops on August 11,2008 when he was leading a march from Srinagar to the Line of Control against the economic blockade of the Kashmir Valley by Hindu extremists of Jammu.  Addressing a ceremony, Farooq Haider said Sheikh Abdul Aziz was a great Hurriyat leader whose martyrdom revived the independence movement of Kashmiris.

He reiterated that the Kashmiris would renew their pledge to take the martyrs' mission to its logical conclusion.

The prime minister said the blood of Kashmiri martyrs would not go waste and they would continue resistance against illegal occupation of India.

He said the day was not far when dawn of freedom would rise soon in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) and Kashmiri people would breath in free air.

Aziz was reticent man and had a craving in his heart for the independence of Kashmir, Farooq added.

He stressed the need to work together on new initiatives to be taken for the independence movement of Kashmir.

