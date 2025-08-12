AJK PM pays rich tribute to security forces for successful operations in Balochistan

Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister (PM) Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq paid glowing tribute to the security forces for their successful operations in Balochistan, in which three more terrorists of the “Fitna-e-Hindustan” were killed in the Sambaza area of Zhob

MIRPUR (AJK) , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 12th Aug, 2025) Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister (PM) Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq paid glowing tribute to the security forces for their successful operations in Balochistan, in which three more terrorists of the “Fitna-e-Hindustan” were killed in the Sambaza area of Zhob.

Lauding their professionalism and resolve, the Prime Minister noted that a total of 50 Indian-sponsored terrorists have been eliminated in recent days.

He vowed that the countless sacrifices made in eradicating the “Fitna-e-Hindustan” will not go in vain.

Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq said the “Fitna-e-Hindustan” is responsible for massacring innocent civilians across Balochistan, and urged the nation to be always united in defeating the nefarious designs of these terrorists, aided and abetted by India.

APP/ahr/378