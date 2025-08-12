Open Menu

AJK PM Pays Rich Tribute To Security Forces For Successful Operations In Balochistan

Muhammad Irfan Published August 12, 2025 | 11:23 PM

AJK PM pays rich tribute to security forces for successful operations in Balochistan

Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister (PM) Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq paid glowing tribute to the security forces for their successful operations in Balochistan, in which three more terrorists of the “Fitna-e-Hindustan” were killed in the Sambaza area of Zhob

MIRPUR (AJK) , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 12th Aug, 2025) Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister (PM) Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq paid glowing tribute to the security forces for their successful operations in Balochistan, in which three more terrorists of the “Fitna-e-Hindustan” were killed in the Sambaza area of Zhob.

Lauding their professionalism and resolve, the Prime Minister noted that a total of 50 Indian-sponsored terrorists have been eliminated in recent days.

He vowed that the countless sacrifices made in eradicating the “Fitna-e-Hindustan” will not go in vain.

Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq said the “Fitna-e-Hindustan” is responsible for massacring innocent civilians across Balochistan, and urged the nation to be always united in defeating the nefarious designs of these terrorists, aided and abetted by India.

APP/ahr/378

Recent Stories

UAE firefighting team begins operations to combat ..

UAE firefighting team begins operations to combat Albania wildfires

10 minutes ago
 Jordan reaffirms support for Syria, preservation o ..

Jordan reaffirms support for Syria, preservation of its sovereignty, unity

25 minutes ago
 AJK PM pays rich tribute to security forces for s ..

AJK PM pays rich tribute to security forces for successful operations in Baloch ..

2 minutes ago
 Railways Minister orders disciplinary action again ..

Railways Minister orders disciplinary action against negligent Moosa Pak–Awan ..

2 minutes ago
 All security institutions committed to flush out t ..

All security institutions committed to flush out terrorism: Federal Minister for ..

2 minutes ago
 Leadership, innovation among youth inevitable for ..

Leadership, innovation among youth inevitable for progress; says Shaza Fatima

2 minutes ago
Federal Minister for National Heritage and Culture ..

Federal Minister for National Heritage and Culture Division, Aurangzeb Khan Khic ..

2 minutes ago
 International warning of famine in Gaza amidst cal ..

International warning of famine in Gaza amidst calls for urgent action

2 hours ago
 UAE carries out 69th airdrop of aid, delivers 500 ..

UAE carries out 69th airdrop of aid, delivers 500 tonnes of food aid into Gaza

2 hours ago
 Expediting crackdown against illegal slaughter, su ..

Expediting crackdown against illegal slaughter, substandard meat directed

5 minutes ago
 Brave, talented youth key to national prosperity: ..

Brave, talented youth key to national prosperity: Minister for Railways Muhammad ..

5 minutes ago
 Chiniot police ensure foolproof security for Indep ..

Chiniot police ensure foolproof security for Independence Day

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan