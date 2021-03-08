UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

AJK PM Pays Rich Tribute To Valiant Daughters Of Kashmir

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Mon 08th March 2021 | 07:50 PM

AJK PM pays rich tribute to valiant daughters of Kashmir

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2021 ) : Mar 08 (APP):Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Raja Muhammad Farooq Haider Khan Monday paid rich tributes to the unprecedented sacrifices offered by the women folk in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) for the liberation of the motherland from Indian clutches.

Addressing a ceremony hosted in the State metropolis to mark the international women, he highly lauded to the velour and courage demonstrated by the women in IIOJK, standing shoulder to should with their brethren in securing liberation of the motherland from Indian yoke.

He said the Pakistan flag had been hoisted by a woman at Punjab Secretariat while Madre-e-Millat Fatima Jinnah had played a leading role for the women's development.

Begum Raana Liaqat Ali Khan, Begum Nusrat Bhutto and Benazir Bhutto were the great leaders of Pakistan.

Haider said the present government has given top priority to the well being of the women folk.

He said a women commission was set up while one billion rupees were projected to impart technical education to the women to earn their honorable livelihood.

He called for promoting the cottage industry and technical skill to overcome un-employment and also to provide an opportunity to the women for earning foreign exchange.

Speaking on the occasion, the minister for industries and women development, Begum Noreen Arif said women in Azad Kashmir have played a leading role in the socio-economic development of the state.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto Exchange Education Punjab Fatima Jinnah Nusrat Bhutto Jammu Azad Jammu And Kashmir Women From Government Industry Top Billion

Recent Stories

UAEFA’s initiatives during pandemic inspired by ..

7 minutes ago

DoH awards Sheikh Khalifa Medical City 5 diamonds ..

8 minutes ago

Sharjah CP chairs meeting of Police Science Academ ..

8 minutes ago

OIC Secretary-General Discusses Prospects of Close ..

1 hour ago

Prioritizing women safety Infinix Pakistan join ha ..

2 hours ago

Cricketers wish Happy Women’s Day to all incredi ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.