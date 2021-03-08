AJK PM pays rich tribute to valiant daughters of Kashmir

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2021 ) : Mar 08 (APP):Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Raja Muhammad Farooq Haider Khan Monday paid rich tributes to the unprecedented sacrifices offered by the women folk in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) for the liberation of the motherland from Indian clutches.

Addressing a ceremony hosted in the State metropolis to mark the international women, he highly lauded to the velour and courage demonstrated by the women in IIOJK, standing shoulder to should with their brethren in securing liberation of the motherland from Indian yoke.

He said the Pakistan flag had been hoisted by a woman at Punjab Secretariat while Madre-e-Millat Fatima Jinnah had played a leading role for the women's development.

Begum Raana Liaqat Ali Khan, Begum Nusrat Bhutto and Benazir Bhutto were the great leaders of Pakistan.

Haider said the present government has given top priority to the well being of the women folk.

He said a women commission was set up while one billion rupees were projected to impart technical education to the women to earn their honorable livelihood.

He called for promoting the cottage industry and technical skill to overcome un-employment and also to provide an opportunity to the women for earning foreign exchange.

Speaking on the occasion, the minister for industries and women development, Begum Noreen Arif said women in Azad Kashmir have played a leading role in the socio-economic development of the state.