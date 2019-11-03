UrduPoint.com
AJK PM Pays Rich Tributes To Late Khalid Ibrahim

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sun 03rd November 2019 | 07:40 PM

AJK PM pays rich tributes to late Khalid Ibrahim

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2019 ) : Nov 03 (APP):Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan on Sunday paid rich tributes to veteran late Kashmiri leader and law maker Sardar Khalid Ibrahim for his meritorious services for the cause Kashmir and progress and development of the liberated territory.

In a message on the eve of his 1st death anniversary being observed across AJK on Monday – Nov 04, the AJK prime minister said Khalid Ibrahim was an incorruptible, hospitable and courageous leader of the state whose death caused irreparable loss to the region.

Raja Farooq Haider extolled the honesty, boldness, gallantry and principality of Sardar Khalid Ibrahim and said with his death, regional politics had been deprived of an honest, truthful, committed person who was the custodian of historical traditions.

"Khalid Ibrahim, successor of the Ghazi-e-Millat Sardar Ibrahim Khan was the last towering personality of his tribe who not only kept alive our history, politics and cultural traditions but also carried forward these in addition to the legacy of his family", Haider added.

"I am deeply missing his presence in current situation of Kashmir. He was a great source of strength for the freedom movement", the premier said.

"My father and Ghazi-e-Millat Sardar Ibrahim Khan had always remained close to each other. Khalid Ibrahim's family always enjoyed special importance and distinctiveness.

I hope Hassan Ibrahim will follow the footprints of his great father to earn honor for his family, he added.

