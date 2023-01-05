AJK-PM pays surprise visit to hospital & P.S

Prime Minister Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Khan on Thursday paid a surprise visit to DHQ Hospital and City Police Station in Mirpur

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2023 ) :Prime Minister Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Khan on Thursday paid a surprise visit to DHQ Hospital and City Police Station in Mirpur.

On the occasion, the PM visited various wards and inquired after the health of patients under treatment in the ICU.

The PM also announced Rs one hundred thousand cash for the treatment of patients in the ICU and Rs five hundred thousands for newly born babies in the hospital.

During his visit to the City police station, the Prime Minister checked the record and interacted with the detainees in the lockup. He also issued an order to release one of the detainees who was arrested in a minor case.

He announced Rs 0.2 million cash for the staff and the detainees in the lockup at the police station.

During his visit to lake view city, the AJK premier held a detailed meeting with divisional and district-level officers. Speaking on this occasion, the Prime Minister said that the purpose of the surprise visit was not to discredit any institution or officer nor to create fear or panic.

However, he said that such visits were helpful for understanding the facilities being provided to the masses at the departmental level.

He emphasized on building toilets at public places.

In order to keep a check on quacks, the PM said that in private hospitals Doctors' credentials should be checked properly. He said that no one should be allowed to play with human lives.

He said that officers should perform their duties honestly as true public servants, not rulers.

He said that government ministers and the bureaucracy should understand and realize the pain and suffering of the people and perform their duties as servants.

He said that the bureaucracy of Azad Kashmir was highly capable and has the potential to create a welfare state. The dream of a welfare state, he said, couldn't be achieved unless bureaucracy performs its duties with a spirit of service, dedication and honesty. "The people's trust in the state and government can be restored only when the citizens' expectations are met", he added.He said that reforms were needed in every sector. "Government guidelines for cleaning and sanitation of cities should be strictly followed", the PM said adding that encroachment on drains should be stopped and modern mechanism should be adopted for garbage disposal. Regarding the sale of plastic shopping bags, he said that a deadline has been given till January 15, after which there will be a complete ban on the sale.