AJK PM Pays Surprise Visit To Police Station

Umer Jamshaid 27 seconds ago Sat 02nd October 2021 | 07:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2021 ) :Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Sardar Abdul Qayyum Niazi has said that a comprehensive strategy will be chalked out to prevent crime and all resources will be utilized to protect the lives and property of the people of Azad Kashmir.

He was taking on the occasion of his surprise visit to the Police Station Secretariat last night.

He met the prisoners and inquired about the details of their case from the officer on duty. He said the government is taking solid measures to bring the same changes in the police system that the PTI government has brought in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and the police would become the servants of the people and added that the government will change the attitude of the police at all costs.

He said that an integrated strategy would be adopted to eradicate crime and Police should perform its duty to serve the people and efforts will be made to provide justice to the people at their door steps. He assured that the problems being faced by the police will also be resolved on priority basis.

