AJK PM Pays Tribute To Late Ch. Ghulam Abbas On His Death Anniversary.

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Sat 18th December 2021 | 09:05 PM

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2021 ) :The Prime Minister of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Sardar Abdul Qayyum Niazi on Saturday said that Kashmiri people had been rendered tremendous sacrifices in the love of Pakistan and this process was still going on.

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2021 ) :The Prime Minister of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Sardar Abdul Qayyum Niazi on Saturday said that Kashmiri people had been rendered tremendous sacrifices in the love of Pakistan and this process was still going on.

He said the illegal and immoral actions of the Indian Prime Minister had jeopardized the peace of the entire region.The Prime Minister was addressing a function on the occasion of 54th anniversary of Quaid-e-Millat Chaudhry Ghulam Abbas here on Saturday.

He said that Raees-ul-Ahrar Chaudhry Ghulam Abbas possessed an all-round personality whose honesty and patriotism were unparalleled. He said that these were the attributes on which Hazrat Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah had declared him his successor in the state of Jammu and Kashmir. The Prime Minister announced on this occasion that the mausoleum of Quaid-e-Millat Chaudhry Ghulam Abbas would be made and a magnificent library would be set up in the new building.

The Prime Minister said Chaudhary Ghulam Abbas had played a significant role for the Liberation of occupied Kashmir from the base camp and his role in the Kashmir freedom movement would be remembered for a long time .

He said that the Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan was a benefactor of Kashmiri people and had been projecting the Kashmir issue in its true perspective at international level. The Prime Minister also paid rich tributes to Syed Ali Gillani for his leading role for the liberation of occupied Kashmir despite Indian forces repressions.

Niazi said"Kashmiri will not be subjugated by the repressions of the brute Indian forces who had been fighting against 900,000 Indian Army and 40,000 RSS goons." He said the government of Azad Kashmir was also taking concrete steps to highlight the issue of Kashmir over the globe and to expose the Indian forces' atrocities.

The Prime Minister appreciated the role of Chairman Kashmir Committee Shehryar Afridi for highlighting the Kashmir issue at international level and stressed the need to activate the role of the United Nations in resolving the Kashmir issue.

He said Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan has effectively projected the Kashmir issue and represented the Kashmiri people at every forum. Paying homage to Quaid-e-Millat, the education Minister Deewan Ali Chughtai said that the sacrifices being offered by the people of Occupied Kashmir for attaining their fundamental right to self determination would not go in vain. He said the best way to pay homage to Chaudhry Ghulam Abbas was to adopt his ideas as he did not abandon his principles even in the most difficult circumstances.

The President of Pakistan Peoples Party Azad Kashmir Ch.Muhammad Yasin while speaking on the occasion said that Chaudhry Ghulam Abbas was a proponent of two national ideologies who are considered as close associates of the founder of Pakistan Hazrat Quaid-e-Azam and added that the Muslim Conference could not be separated from the politics of Kashmir. The former Prime Minister Sardar Attique Ahmed Khan paid rich tributes to Ch.Ghulam Abbas and thanked the Prime Minister Sardar Abdul Qayyum Niazi for the excellent arrangements made for the anniversary of Raees-ul-Ahrar.

Minister for Education Schools Dewan Ali Chughtai, President PPP Chaudhry Muhammad Yasin, President Muslim Conference Mirza Shafiq Jral, Raja Yasin Khan, Ms. Mehr un Nisa, Ms. Shama Malik, Abdul Hameed Lone, Rafiq Dar besides political, social and freedom personalities were also present on the occasion.

