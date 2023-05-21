UrduPoint.com

AJK PM Pays Tribute To Martyred Leaders Lone, Mirwaiz Farooq

Muhammad Irfan Published May 21, 2023 | 07:00 PM

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2023 ) :Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq while paying rich tributes to renowned Kashmiri leaders Khwaja Abdul Ghani Lone and Shaheed Millat Mirwaiz Maulvi Muhammad Farooq on their martyrdom anniversaries, has said that the supreme sacrifices rendered by the Kashmiri leaders were a great asset of the nation.

In a statement issued here on Sunday, he said that sacrifices and services rendered by these great leaders would be remembered for a long time in the annals of Kashmir history.

The Prime Minister said that Khawaja Abdul Ghani Lone was a staunch politician and thinker while Maulana Muhammad Farooq was a religious scholar and fiery orator.

Terming them as high caliber and visionary politicians, he said the deceased were aware of India's nefarious designs.

Lauding the sacrifices rendered by the Kashmiri martyrs, the PM expressed optimism that the sacrifices made by the Kashmiri people for the freedom of their motherland would never go in vain."Sooner or later India will have to leave Kashmir. No power in the world can deprive Kashmiris of their basic right of self-determination," the PM said.

