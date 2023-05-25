UrduPoint.com

AJK PM Pays Tribute To Nation's Martyrs, Condemns May 9 Attacks

Muhammad Irfan Published May 25, 2023 | 07:34 PM

Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq, while eulogizing the sacrifices of the martyrs of the Pakistan armed forces, has condemned in strong terms the May 9 attacks on military installations and martyrs' memorials

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2023 ) :Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq, while eulogizing the sacrifices of the martyrs of the Pakistan armed forces, has condemned in strong terms the May 9 attacks on military installations and martyrs' memorials.

In his special statement issued on Yume Takreem-i-Shuhda here Thursday, the Prime Minister said that the nation was shocked over these vicious attacks that left deep scars on the hearts and minds of conscious citizens.

Hailing the Pakistan Army's significant contribution towards protecting the geographical and ideological frontiers of the country, the AJK prime minister said, "We sleep peacefully at our homes because of our army soldiers guarding our frontiers day in and day out".

He said that there was no graveyard in Azad Kashmir where the Pakistani flag was not hoisted on the grave of a martyr.

Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq said that a strong army was a guarantor of the country's security and the freedom of Kashmir.

Expressing complete solidarity with the armed forces of Pakistan, he said that the Kashmiri people stand shoulder to shoulder with the Pakistan Army.

He also urged the Kashmiris settled within and outside Azad Kashmir to show full solidarity with the Pakistan Army.

