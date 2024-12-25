AJK PM pays tribute to Qaid-e-Azam on birth anniversary

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2024) The Prime Minister of Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Chaudhry Anwarul Haq has said that the great leader, Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah was the one who not only changed the history but also the geography of the Indian subcontinent. He transformed the political, economic, and social landscape of the world by realizing the dream of a state for which nations struggle for centuries.

Quaid-e-Azam not only defended the identity of Muslims as a separate nation but also turned an ideology into a political reality. His commitment, integrity, and discipline continue to guide us and are proof of his greatness. The Prime Minister expressed these views in a special statement issued here on the birth anniversary of the founder of Pakistan, Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

The Prime Minister further stated that Quaid-e-Azam called Kashmir the jugular vein of Pakistan. He always supported the Kashmiri people, and it was due to his love for them that wherever he went in Kashmir, the people were fervently devoted to him. Even today, he remains alive in the hearts of the Kashmiri people. The Prime Minister of Azad Kashmir saluted the Kashmiri people who raised the word of truth in the face of India's worst oppression. He affirmed that the time is not far when occupied Kashmir will be liberated and become part of Pakistan.