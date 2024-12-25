AJK PM Pays Tribute To Qaid-e-Azam On Birth Anniversary
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 25, 2024 | 05:40 PM
MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2024) The Prime Minister of Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Chaudhry Anwarul Haq has said that the great leader, Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah was the one who not only changed the history but also the geography of the Indian subcontinent. He transformed the political, economic, and social landscape of the world by realizing the dream of a state for which nations struggle for centuries.
Quaid-e-Azam not only defended the identity of Muslims as a separate nation but also turned an ideology into a political reality. His commitment, integrity, and discipline continue to guide us and are proof of his greatness. The Prime Minister expressed these views in a special statement issued here on the birth anniversary of the founder of Pakistan, Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.
The Prime Minister further stated that Quaid-e-Azam called Kashmir the jugular vein of Pakistan. He always supported the Kashmiri people, and it was due to his love for them that wherever he went in Kashmir, the people were fervently devoted to him. Even today, he remains alive in the hearts of the Kashmiri people. The Prime Minister of Azad Kashmir saluted the Kashmiri people who raised the word of truth in the face of India's worst oppression. He affirmed that the time is not far when occupied Kashmir will be liberated and become part of Pakistan.
Recent Stories
Weather update; cold, dry to persist in Karachi during next 24 hours
Hatta Winter Festival greets visitors with array of exciting activities across 1 ..
Google Wallet likely to reach Pakistan soon
MoHRE calls on private sector to meet 2024 Emiratisation targets by December 31
PTA resumes registration of VPN service providers in Pakistan
American journalist Tucker Carlson speaks at 1 Billion Followers Summit
UAE’s Digital School receives '1885 Exemplary Service to Education' award
Ministry of Culture organises ‘As the Sun Appears from Beyond’ exhibition at ..
UAE President and Turkish Foreign Minister discuss bilateral relations and regio ..
UAE tourism sees significant growth in 2024
Azerbaijan passenger plane crashes in Kazakhstan
MoHAP announces mandatory genetic testing as part of premarital screening for Em ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
AJK PM pays tribute to Qaid-e-Azam on birth anniversary3 minutes ago
-
Ration distributed among 900 Christian families3 minutes ago
-
AJK PM pays tribute to Qaid-e-Azam on death anniversary22 minutes ago
-
AJK PM upholds bureaucracy's role in the region22 minutes ago
-
PAC holds photo exhibition "Quaid Kay Shab o Roz"22 minutes ago
-
Christmas cake cutting ceremony held in Balambat church22 minutes ago
-
SSP Central Zeeshan reviews security at Christian Churches on Christmas23 minutes ago
-
Shafqat Shah pays tribute to security forces for eliminating 13 terrorists in South Waziristan23 minutes ago
-
Shafqat Shah extends felicitation on Quaid-e-Azam Day & Christmas greetings43 minutes ago
-
Christmas Tree: a timeless symbol of joy & celebration1 hour ago
-
Rally held to commemorate Quaid-e-Azam’s birth anniversary in Sanghar1 hour ago
-
SACM Rajveer extends christmas greetings to christian community1 hour ago