Open Menu

AJK PM Pays Tribute To Qaid-e-Azam On Death Anniversary

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 25, 2024 | 05:20 PM

AJK PM pays tribute to Qaid-e-Azam on death anniversary

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2024) The Prime Minister of Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Chaudhry Anwarul Haq has said that the great leader, Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah was the one who not only changed the history but also the geography of the Indian subcontinent. He transformed the political, economic, and social landscape of the world by realizing the dream of a state for which nations struggle for centuries.

Quaid-e-Azam not only defended the identity of Muslims as a separate nation but also turned an ideology into a political reality. His commitment, integrity, and discipline continue to guide us and are proof of his greatness. The Prime Minister expressed these views in a special statement issued here on the birth anniversary of the founder of Pakistan, Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

The Prime Minister further stated that Quaid-e-Azam called Kashmir the jugular vein of Pakistan. He always supported the Kashmiri people, and it was due to his love for them that wherever he went in Kashmir, the people were fervently devoted to him. Even today, he remains alive in the hearts of the Kashmiri people. The Prime Minister of Azad Kashmir saluted the Kashmiri people who raised the word of truth in the face of India's worst oppression. He affirmed that the time is not far when occupied Kashmir will be liberated and become part of Pakistan.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Prime Minister World Muhammad Ali Jinnah Guide Azad Jammu And Kashmir Muslim Love

Recent Stories

Google Wallet likely to reach Pakistan soon

Google Wallet likely to reach Pakistan soon

6 minutes ago
 MoHRE calls on private sector to meet 2024 Emirati ..

MoHRE calls on private sector to meet 2024 Emiratisation targets by December 31

7 minutes ago
 PTA resumes registration of VPN service providers ..

PTA resumes registration of VPN service providers in Pakistan

16 minutes ago
 American journalist Tucker Carlson speaks at 1 Bil ..

American journalist Tucker Carlson speaks at 1 Billion Followers Summit

37 minutes ago
 UAE’s Digital School receives '1885 Exemplary Se ..

UAE’s Digital School receives '1885 Exemplary Service to Education' award

52 minutes ago
 Ministry of Culture organises ‘As the Sun Appear ..

Ministry of Culture organises ‘As the Sun Appears from Beyond’ exhibition at ..

1 hour ago
UAE President and Turkish Foreign Minister discuss ..

UAE President and Turkish Foreign Minister discuss bilateral relations and regio ..

1 hour ago
 UAE tourism sees significant growth in 2024

UAE tourism sees significant growth in 2024

2 hours ago
 Azerbaijan passenger plane crashes in Kazakhstan

Azerbaijan passenger plane crashes in Kazakhstan

2 hours ago
 MoHAP announces mandatory genetic testing as part ..

MoHAP announces mandatory genetic testing as part of premarital screening for Em ..

3 hours ago
 Arab Youth Centre launches ‘Empowering Youth Voi ..

Arab Youth Centre launches ‘Empowering Youth Voices in Arab Climate Policy’ ..

3 hours ago
 UAE Wooden Powerboat Championship to kick off on D ..

UAE Wooden Powerboat Championship to kick off on December 28 in Khorfakkan

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan