AJK PM Pays Tributes To Martyred Dr Afzal Guru
Sumaira FH Published February 09, 2024 | 08:40 PM
MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2024) Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar Ul Haq, while paying tributes to Shaheed Kashmir freedom movement activist Dr Afzal Guru, said that he was a true hero of Kashmiris who played a significant role in the liberation movement.
Terming the execution of a death sentence by India against Guru as the murder of justice, the PM said, "The Indian Supreme Court awarded a death sentence to him to satisfy the collective conscience of Indian society".
Prime Minister Haq, while paying rich tributes to the martyred Kashmir freedom movement activist on his 11th martyrdom anniversary observed on Friday, expressed that charges levelled against Afzal Guru were never proven in the court of law, but despite that, Afzal Guru was awarded capital punishment.
He further expressed that it was unfortunate that he was buried on the premises of the notorious jail soon after his execution.
"The Indian authorities didn't hand over the mortal remains of Afzal Guru to his heirs," he said, adding that Afzal Guru's supreme sacrifices would be remembered for a long time in the annals of Kashmiri history.
The prime minister expressed optimism that the day would not be far away when the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir will achieve their cherished goal of freedom.
