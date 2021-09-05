UrduPoint.com

AJK PM Pays Tributes To Supreme Sacrifices Of Pakistan Armed Forces

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Sun 05th September 2021 | 08:00 PM

AJK PM pays tributes to supreme sacrifices of Pakistan Armed forces

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2021 ) :Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Sardar Abdul Qayyum Niazi has paid rich tributes to the Pakistan Armed forces and admired the supreme sacrifices offered by them for defending the ideological and geographical frontiers of the country.

He said in his message on the eve of Defense Day of Pakistan being observed across the AJK and other parts of the country on Monday, he said the battle-hardened armed forces of Pakistan had time and again proved that they were fully capable of defending the country and to meet any kind of misadventure and eventuality if it was launched. He said the September 6th reminds us of glorious history and the supreme spirit of sacrifices of our Armed Forces.

He said the Pakistan Army was the best Army of the world and was fully capable of defending the motherland in wake of any aggression posed to the territorial integrity of the country. The war capability and fighting spirit of Pak-Army has been recognized at international level, he added.

.

The AJK prime minister said that India has intensified the reign of terror to suppress the indigenous freedom movement launched by the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) for attaining their right to self determination for last several decades against Indian unlawful and unjustified occupation but India had failed to break the will and firm resolve of the Kashmiri people. He said India had also been targeting the civilian population of AJK at the Line of Control (LOC) and such provocations were aimed at diverting the world's attention from the continued Indian atrocities on innocent Kashmir people.

The prime minister assured the people of IIOJK that the AJK government would utilize all its resources and capabilities for the liberation of occupied Kashmir. He appealed to the people of Pakistan and AJK to play their role for the development and prosperity of the country in accordance with the vision of the Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Imran Khan Prime Minister World Army Jammu Azad Jammu And Kashmir September All From Government Best

Recent Stories

Humaid Al Nuaimi: 40 years of achievements

Humaid Al Nuaimi: 40 years of achievements

46 minutes ago
 Mohamed bin Zayed receives Pakistani PM&#039;s pho ..

Mohamed bin Zayed receives Pakistani PM&#039;s phone call

47 minutes ago
 Patients, visitors need Al Hosn green pass to acce ..

Patients, visitors need Al Hosn green pass to access SEHA facilities

47 minutes ago
 UAE Ministers announce the first set of &#039;Proj ..

UAE Ministers announce the first set of &#039;Projects of the 50&#039;

1 hour ago
 ADNOC Distribution celebrates International Day of ..

ADNOC Distribution celebrates International Day of Charity with partnership with ..

1 hour ago
 Wizz Air Abu Dhabi welcomes international travelle ..

Wizz Air Abu Dhabi welcomes international travellers to Abu Dhabi

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.