AJK PM pays tributes to supreme sacrifices of Pakistan Armed forces

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2021 ) :Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Sardar Abdul Qayyum Niazi has paid rich tributes to the Pakistan Armed forces and admired the supreme sacrifices offered by them for defending the ideological and geographical frontiers of the country.

He said in his message on the eve of Defense Day of Pakistan being observed across the AJK and other parts of the country on Monday, he said the battle-hardened armed forces of Pakistan had time and again proved that they were fully capable of defending the country and to meet any kind of misadventure and eventuality if it was launched. He said the September 6th reminds us of glorious history and the supreme spirit of sacrifices of our Armed Forces.

He said the Pakistan Army was the best Army of the world and was fully capable of defending the motherland in wake of any aggression posed to the territorial integrity of the country. The war capability and fighting spirit of Pak-Army has been recognized at international level, he added.

The AJK prime minister said that India has intensified the reign of terror to suppress the indigenous freedom movement launched by the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) for attaining their right to self determination for last several decades against Indian unlawful and unjustified occupation but India had failed to break the will and firm resolve of the Kashmiri people. He said India had also been targeting the civilian population of AJK at the Line of Control (LOC) and such provocations were aimed at diverting the world's attention from the continued Indian atrocities on innocent Kashmir people.

The prime minister assured the people of IIOJK that the AJK government would utilize all its resources and capabilities for the liberation of occupied Kashmir. He appealed to the people of Pakistan and AJK to play their role for the development and prosperity of the country in accordance with the vision of the Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan.