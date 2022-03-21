UrduPoint.com

AJK PM Pays Visit To PTI's Central Office In Islamabad

Sumaira FH Published March 21, 2022 | 11:31 PM

AJK PM pays visit to PTI's central office in Islamabad

Prime Minister Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Sardar Abdul Qayyum Niazi here on Monday visited the Central Office of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Sardar Abdul Qayyum Niazi here on Monday visited the Central Office of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

Prime Minister Niazi was accorded a warm welcome by the Federal minister Asad Umar and Additional General Secretary Amir Kayani who received him at the party office, said a news release.

The PM on the occasion told the central party leadership that Kashmiris were standing firm with their benefactor Imran Khan.

The AJK PM was accompanied by cabinet ministers including Majid Khan, Dewan Ali Chughtai, Malik Zafar, Special Assistant Muhammad Iqbal, Hafiz Hamid Raza, Parliamentary Secretary Asim Butt, PTI AJK Senior Vice President Zafar Anwar and others.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Asad Umar Azad Jammu And Kashmir Cabinet

Recent Stories

Oil Shocks May Weigh on US Economic Output Far Les ..

Oil Shocks May Weigh on US Economic Output Far Less Than in 1970s - Federal Rese ..

4 minutes ago
 PTI leadership to produce evidence of horse-tradin ..

PTI leadership to produce evidence of horse-trading before public soon: Asad Uma ..

4 minutes ago
 Google, Apple Services Experience Spike in User-Re ..

Google, Apple Services Experience Spike in User-Reported Problems - Downdetector

4 minutes ago
 Two soldiers embrace martyrdom slaying four terror ..

Two soldiers embrace martyrdom slaying four terrorists in Bajaur attack

4 minutes ago
 WHO sounds alarm on TB fight funding

WHO sounds alarm on TB fight funding

7 minutes ago
 Negative Impact of US-Russia Tensions Within UN 'C ..

Negative Impact of US-Russia Tensions Within UN 'Clear to All' - Dujarric

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>