ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Sardar Abdul Qayyum Niazi here on Monday visited the Central Office of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

Prime Minister Niazi was accorded a warm welcome by the Federal minister Asad Umar and Additional General Secretary Amir Kayani who received him at the party office, said a news release.

The PM on the occasion told the central party leadership that Kashmiris were standing firm with their benefactor Imran Khan.

The AJK PM was accompanied by cabinet ministers including Majid Khan, Dewan Ali Chughtai, Malik Zafar, Special Assistant Muhammad Iqbal, Hafiz Hamid Raza, Parliamentary Secretary Asim Butt, PTI AJK Senior Vice President Zafar Anwar and others.