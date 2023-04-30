AJK PM, political leadership welcome COAS statement on Kashmir

UrduPoint.com

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2023 ) :Prime Minister of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Anwarul Haque and other political leaders welcomed the statement of Chief of the Army Staff General Syed Asim Munir on Kashmir who was addressing the passing out parade in Abbottabad.

The PM said there were deep bonds between Pak Army and the Kashmiri people.

The prime minister said that no power can vanish from the love of the Kashmiri people towards the Pak Army and also the unflinching support of Pakistan to the Kashmiri people.

The ex-prime minister of AJK Raja Muhmmad Farooq Haider also appreciating the stance of COAS said India was a cunning enemy of Pakistan which was persistently engaged in weakening Pakistan at every front.

Pakistan People's Party President AJK and member of the Legislative Assembly Chaudhry Muhammad Yasin also appreciated the statement of COAS on Kashmir.

Yasin said Army Chief's statement not only encouraged the struggle of the Kashmiri people but also gave a strong message to India that all its efforts to curb the peaceful struggle of Kashmiri would dash to the ground.

