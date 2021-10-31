AJK PM praises diaspora for highlighting Kashmir issue abroad

MUZAFFARABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2021 ) :AJK Prime Minister Sardar Abdul Qayyum Niazi has said that peace between India and Pakistan could not be established unless and until the Kashmir issue is resolved in accordance with the wishes and aspirations of Kashmiris.

He pointed out that Kashmir dispute had jeopardized the peace of the entire region adding the dream of peace in the region cannot be fulfilled until the permanent settlement of lingering Kashmir dispute. He expressed these views during a meeting with Kashmir Council EU Chairman Ali Raza Syed at Kashmir House on Sunday.

PM Qayyum Niazi said that Kashmiris have been offering unprecedented sacrifices for the last seven decades which has no example in history of the world.

He urged upon the international community to exert pressure over India for the settlement of longstanding Kashmir dispute for establishing durable and lasting peace in the region. Prime Minister also urged the overseas Kashmiris to expose the ongoing Indian atrocities on Kashmiri people to crush the freedom movement in occupied Kashmir.

He said the Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan had effectively projected the Kashmir issue in its true perspective at international level with courage and determination. He commended the services of Ali Raza Syed for projecting the Kashmir issue from the platform of Kashmir Council EU.

PM (AJK) said that India should learn a lesson from the failure of the United States in Afghanistan where even the world powers could not impose their will. He further said that Kashmiri immigrants living in Europe have done a great service for highlighting the Kashmir issue and gaining support of the world for the settlement of the dispute.

Ali Raza Syed said, India was committing war crimes in occupied Kashmir and his organization was active in EU countries and was lobbying hard for Kashmir.