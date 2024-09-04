AJK PM Praises Federal Government For Extending Cooperation
Sumaira FH Published September 04, 2024 | 08:38 PM
MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2024) Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Ch. Anwar ul Haq while praising Federal government for extending an exemplary cooperation and support to his government, has claimed that longstanding issues including Neelum-Jhelum agreement had been resolved and AJK was placed on fast progressing track during his 14th month government.
Addressing a crowded press conference along with his cabinet member here on Wednesday, he counted the measures his government had been taking to bring transparency in the administration of the government and diverting the public funds for the well being of the people.
He announced that three mega projects had been approved by the federal government to be initiated soon in the region including Rathwa- Hariyam Bridge, a longstanding disputed project in Mirpur district with a cost of approximately Rs. 10 billion and Jagran power project in Neelum Valley district.
Ch. Anwar ul Haq said another project costing Rs. 19 billion had also been approved in education sector to enroll 60,000 out of school children in non-forma schools besides constructing hundreds of school buildings and 100 smart schools.
He said all the recruitment in education and other sectors had been done on merit eliminating the culture of favoritism for which substantial measures had been taken including constitution of unbiased and credible public service commission and recruitments on lower grade posts through third party besides elimination of interview scores to bring highest possible transparency in the process.
He said a surgical intervention was required to treat the disease of corruption and mal practices in the government affairs and he faced powerful reaction of that action but the system had been but on track now.
Elaborating the austerity measures of his government to save the wastage of public funds to be used for productive purposes, he said no new vehicle had been purchased during 14 months of his government tenure and all the luxurious vehicles of more than 2000CC engine were sold out through proper biding.
He said due to such measures, the government was able to provided cheapest electricity and flour to the people bearing a deficit of Rs. 70 billion.
He said all the discretionary powers and funds of his own and his ministers had been abolished including Zakat fund and all the fund had been diverted to social protection fund established under a board to support the needy people including widows, orphans and transgender.
