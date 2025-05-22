Open Menu

AJK PM Praises PM Shehbaz's Compensation Package For Martyrs' Families.

Sumaira FH Published May 22, 2025 | 10:40 PM

AJK PM praises PM Shehbaz's compensation package for martyrs' families.

MIRPUR (AJK) , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 22nd May, 2025) Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq on Thursday welcomed Prime Minister Mian Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif for announcing special compensation package for heirs of martyrs and those who were injured due to cross LoC shelling by India during the recent war.

He expressed these views while addressing the relief cheque distribution ceremony held in the State metropolis.

"The Prime Minister of Pakistan Mian Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif's contribution of rupees 10 million to the families of the martyrs and rupees 10 to 20 lakhs to the injured is a great initiative", he said.

He also commended Prime Minister Sharif's decision to promote Syed Asim Munir to the rank of Field Marshal.

On the occasion relief cheques were distributed amongst the heirs of martyrs and victims of Indian aggression. As per the Federal government's compensation package policy the martyrs' families were paid 10 million rupees each, while 164 injured persons were also paid compensation amount ranging from 1 to 2 million.

APP/ahr/378

Recent Stories

Sheikha Fatima offers condolences to Honourable La ..

Sheikha Fatima offers condolences to Honourable Lady, Wife of Sultan of Oman, on ..

1 minute ago
 Nahyan bin Mubarak continues his visits to 'Make i ..

Nahyan bin Mubarak continues his visits to 'Make it in the Emirates 2025'

45 minutes ago
 Modon Holding, Emaar Properties, Calidus Group, Si ..

Modon Holding, Emaar Properties, Calidus Group, Silal Food & Technology join Nat ..

2 hours ago
 National CSR Fund hosts new ‘Impact Lab’ sessi ..

National CSR Fund hosts new ‘Impact Lab’ session, highlighting key climate a ..

2 hours ago
 UAE showcases its craft heritage in Moscow

UAE showcases its craft heritage in Moscow

2 hours ago
 Expo Centre Sharjah announces launch of debut edit ..

Expo Centre Sharjah announces launch of debut edition of Middle East Cosmetics S ..

2 hours ago
Rabdan Academy unveils ‘Resilience & Diplomacy F ..

Rabdan Academy unveils ‘Resilience & Diplomacy Forum’

2 hours ago
 EPointZero, International Resources Holding sign M ..

EPointZero, International Resources Holding sign MoU to decarbonise global minin ..

2 hours ago
 Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi disperses 6.5 mil ..

Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi disperses 6.5 million native seeds using drones

2 hours ago
 UAE strongly condemns Israeli forces’ shooting a ..

UAE strongly condemns Israeli forces’ shooting at international diplomatic del ..

2 hours ago
 Ajman Crown Prince visits Chongqing Planning Exhib ..

Ajman Crown Prince visits Chongqing Planning Exhibition, Three Gorges Museum

2 hours ago
 Saeed Al Ajeel elected President of Arab Mini-Foot ..

Saeed Al Ajeel elected President of Arab Mini-Football Federation

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan