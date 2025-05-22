AJK PM Praises PM Shehbaz's Compensation Package For Martyrs' Families.
Sumaira FH Published May 22, 2025 | 10:40 PM
MIRPUR (AJK) , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 22nd May, 2025) Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq on Thursday welcomed Prime Minister Mian Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif for announcing special compensation package for heirs of martyrs and those who were injured due to cross LoC shelling by India during the recent war.
He expressed these views while addressing the relief cheque distribution ceremony held in the State metropolis.
"The Prime Minister of Pakistan Mian Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif's contribution of rupees 10 million to the families of the martyrs and rupees 10 to 20 lakhs to the injured is a great initiative", he said.
He also commended Prime Minister Sharif's decision to promote Syed Asim Munir to the rank of Field Marshal.
On the occasion relief cheques were distributed amongst the heirs of martyrs and victims of Indian aggression. As per the Federal government's compensation package policy the martyrs' families were paid 10 million rupees each, while 164 injured persons were also paid compensation amount ranging from 1 to 2 million.
APP/ahr/378
Recent Stories
Sheikha Fatima offers condolences to Honourable Lady, Wife of Sultan of Oman, on ..
Nahyan bin Mubarak continues his visits to 'Make it in the Emirates 2025'
Modon Holding, Emaar Properties, Calidus Group, Silal Food & Technology join Nat ..
National CSR Fund hosts new ‘Impact Lab’ session, highlighting key climate a ..
UAE showcases its craft heritage in Moscow
Expo Centre Sharjah announces launch of debut edition of Middle East Cosmetics S ..
Rabdan Academy unveils ‘Resilience & Diplomacy Forum’
EPointZero, International Resources Holding sign MoU to decarbonise global minin ..
Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi disperses 6.5 million native seeds using drones
UAE strongly condemns Israeli forces’ shooting at international diplomatic del ..
Ajman Crown Prince visits Chongqing Planning Exhibition, Three Gorges Museum
Saeed Al Ajeel elected President of Arab Mini-Football Federation
More Stories From Pakistan
-
AJK PM praises PM Shehbaz's compensation package for martyrs' families.6 minutes ago
-
Governor Balochistan highlights CPEC’s role in regional development at Balochistan Economic Forum ..16 minutes ago
-
Everlasting peace in South Asia inescapably links to settlement of Kashmir issue: AJK President16 minutes ago
-
President, PM confer baton of Field Marshal on COAS Asim Munir16 minutes ago
-
Farukh Khan congratulates Syed Asim Munir on promotion to Field Marshal16 minutes ago
-
KU observes intl biodiversity day 202526 minutes ago
-
Dr. Panjwani Center & DRAP to host workshop on May 2426 minutes ago
-
Rs.67b Phase-II of LDP to be launched from June 3036 minutes ago
-
AJK PM Anwar addresses to Cheque distribution ceremony, thanking PM Pakistan for financial support t ..36 minutes ago
-
Authorities conducts open court in Lachi tehsil of Kohat46 minutes ago
-
ICT admin to start door-to-door polio campaign from May 2646 minutes ago
-
Man arrested for assaulting wife, mother-in-law46 minutes ago