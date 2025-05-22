MIRPUR (AJK) , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 22nd May, 2025) Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq on Thursday welcomed Prime Minister Mian Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif for announcing special compensation package for heirs of martyrs and those who were injured due to cross LoC shelling by India during the recent war.

He expressed these views while addressing the relief cheque distribution ceremony held in the State metropolis.

"The Prime Minister of Pakistan Mian Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif's contribution of rupees 10 million to the families of the martyrs and rupees 10 to 20 lakhs to the injured is a great initiative", he said.

He also commended Prime Minister Sharif's decision to promote Syed Asim Munir to the rank of Field Marshal.

On the occasion relief cheques were distributed amongst the heirs of martyrs and victims of Indian aggression. As per the Federal government's compensation package policy the martyrs' families were paid 10 million rupees each, while 164 injured persons were also paid compensation amount ranging from 1 to 2 million.

