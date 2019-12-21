UrduPoint.com
AJK PM, President Condemn Renewed Wave Of Unprovoked Firing By Indian Forces

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Sat 21st December 2019 | 03:12 PM

AJK PM, President condemn renewed wave of unprovoked firing by Indian forces

AJK Prime Minister and President have strongly condemned the renewed wave of unprovoked firing by Indian occupation forces at the Cease Fire Line.

MUZAFFARABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 21st December, 2019) AJK Prime Minister and President have strongly condemned the renewed wave of unprovoked firing by Indian occupation forces at the Cease Fire Line.Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan and President Masood Khan have strongly condemned the renewed wave of unprovoked firing by Indian occupation forces at the Cease Fire Line, resulting into the martyrdom of two persons.In their separate statements, they said the Indian aggressive posturing has threatened peace of the entire region.In his twitter post, the AJK Prime Minister lauded the befitting response of valiant armed forces to the enemy.He directed the administration of concerned district to take all necessary measures to protect the precious lives of citizens.

The AJK President in a statement also voiced grave concern over the escalating terrorism of Indian troops in different sectors of the Line of Control and targeting of civilian population in Azad Kashmir.He termed it a cowardly act and an attempt by Modi government to divert attention from the worsening situation in occupied Kashmir as well as in India.Masood Khan said India's cowardly acts would never deter the valiant people of Azad Kashmir from their supreme goal of freedom, and they would continue to support the ongoing struggle in occupied Kashmir for its liberation from India.

