AJK PM, President Discuss Issues Of Mutual Interest

Faizan Hashmi Published May 03, 2023 | 08:24 PM

AJK PM, President discuss issues of mutual interest

Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar-ul-Haq called on President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry at Jammu Kashmir House in federal capital and discussed, in length, the issues of mutual interest

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2023 ) :Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar-ul-Haq called on President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry at Jammu Kashmir House in Federal capital and discussed, in length, the issues of mutual interest.

"In particular threadbare discussions were held on current AJK government affairs", said a State Government handout issued on Wednesday.

