AJK PM, Punjab Governor, CM attend joint session of Parliament

(@FahadShabbir)

Punjab Governor Chaudhry Sarwar, Chief Minister Usman Buzdar and Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider attended joint session of the Parliament which was addressed by President Arif Alvi here on Thursday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2020 ) :Punjab Governor Chaudhry Sarwar, Chief Minister Usman Buzdar and Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider attended joint session of the Parliament which was addressed by President Arif Alvi here on Thursday.

This was the third address of President Arif Alvi to the joint session of the Parliament.