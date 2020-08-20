UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

AJK PM, Punjab Governor, CM Attend Joint Session Of Parliament

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Thu 20th August 2020 | 06:52 PM

AJK PM, Punjab Governor, CM attend joint session of Parliament

Punjab Governor Chaudhry Sarwar, Chief Minister Usman Buzdar and Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider attended joint session of the Parliament which was addressed by President Arif Alvi here on Thursday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2020 ) :Punjab Governor Chaudhry Sarwar, Chief Minister Usman Buzdar and Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider attended joint session of the Parliament which was addressed by President Arif Alvi here on Thursday.

This was the third address of President Arif Alvi to the joint session of the Parliament.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Chief Minister Governor Punjab Parliament Azad Jammu And Kashmir Usman Buzdar Arif Alvi

Recent Stories

Realme fan fest 20-8; Fastest Growing AIOT Brand o ..

5 minutes ago

AJK President pledges to transform UAJK centre for ..

18 minutes ago

Person of determination participates in COVID-19 c ..

26 minutes ago

Sharjah University to continue hybrid learning at ..

41 minutes ago

Belarus Boosting Defenses Near Border With Poland, ..

4 minutes ago

Oath-taking ceremony for 50 rescue drivers held

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.