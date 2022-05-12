UrduPoint.com

AJK PM, Qureshi Discusses Kashmir Situation

Umer Jamshaid Published May 12, 2022 | 10:53 PM

AJK PM, Qureshi discusses Kashmir situation

Former foreign minister Makhdoom Shah Mehmood Qureshi Thursday called on Azad Jammu & Kashmir Prime Minister Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Khan here at the AJK Prime Minister's House and discussed the current Kashmir situation, besides other matters of mutual interest

Shah Mehmood Qureshi, who is also Vice Chairman of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, congratulated Sardar Tanveer Ilyas on his election as the AJK PM .

Qureshi said the steps taken by India on August 5, 2019 were illegal and contrary to the resolutions of the United Nations Security Council.

He said Pakistan was the advocate of Kashmir cause as the Kashmiris considered Pakistan as their destination. Pakistan had supported the Kashmiris at every world fora.

The Kashmiri people loved Pakistan as evident from the burial of their martyrs wrapped in the green crescent flag, he added.

Despite the worst atrocities in human history, India had not been able to suppress the ongoing freedom movement in held Kashmir, Qureshi said.

The AJK PM said former prime minister Imran Khan had raised the Kashmir issue at all world forums, including the United Nations. Pakistan was the last hope for the Kashmiris, he added.

Sardar Tanveer said all the political parties had the same position on the Kashmir issue, and they should raise their voice collectively for the oppressed Kashmiris.

AJK Legislative Assembly Speaker Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq, Khawaja Farooq Ahmed, Majid Khan, Chaudhry Ali Shan Soni, Riaz Gujjar, Javed Butt and others were present in the meeting.

More Stories From Pakistan

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.