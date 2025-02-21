- Home
Muhammad Irfan Published February 21, 2025 | 12:50 AM
MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2025) Azad Jammu Kashmir Prime Minister Ch Anwaar ul Haq has said that the coalition government was utilizing all resources to ensure the provision of funds and timely completion of development projects in the state.
He was talking to a delegation of local government representatives and workers from the Union Council, Farang Bhimber district of Azad Jammu Kashmir, who called on him in the state metropolis on Thursday.
Anwaar continued that his government believed in fair distribution of funds and uniform development all across the state.
The PM further stated that besides improving the education and health sectors, the government adopted austerity measures that helped to save billions of rupees.
"Steps have been taken to expand the tax net and make the tax collection system more effective," he added.
He said that the establishment of Danish school in Bhimber was a great achievement that would hugely benefit the new generation.
"Similarly, the establishment of Bhimber University, improved road infrastructure, and completion of electricity projects in the district will certainly provide a great relief to the people of the area," the PM remarked.
The visiting delegation, on the occasion, appreciated the Prime Minister's vision for a prosperous and self-reliant welfare state.
The delegation was comprised of Raja Faheem Akhtar, Raja Munaf, Raja Irshad, Raja Muhammad Aslam, Raja Muhammad Shahzad Aslam, Raja Muhammad Azam, Raja Muhammad Khalid, Akhtar Jamil, Muhammad Arif, Waheed Aslam, Muhammad Khurshid, Muhammad Rizwan Jani, and others.
