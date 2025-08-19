Open Menu

AJK PM Rejects Narratives Contradicting Islam Forefathers' Vision

Faizan Hashmi Published August 19, 2025 | 12:30 AM

AJK PM rejects narratives contradicting Islam forefathers' vision

MIRPUR (PM) , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 19th Aug, 2025) Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwarul Haq has stated that any narrative contradicting the ideology of islam and the vision of forefathers will be rejected.

He emphasized this while addressing a ceremony organized by the Nawab Jassi Khan Foundation in Mang, Poonch division.

The AJK PM announced the construction of a monument in memory of Nawab Jassi Khan at Mang.

He also shared notifications for the construction of the Mang-Thorad Highway and Palandri-Tarakhal Highway, as well as the Chhatrodi Bandi Bridge. These projects aim to improve infrastructure and connectivity in the region.

The prime minister highlighted the significance of freedom and the ideology of the forefathers.

He stated that the freedom enjoyed today is a result of sacrifices and struggles made by elders.

"No one can alter the region's history, written in blood," he added.

He also warned against anarchic ideologies that disrupt peace and stability.

The prime minister highlighted initiatives taken by the government to ensure good governance and better service delivery, development projects.

The AJK premier expressed gratitude to Pakistan for extending support and facilities to the people of Azad Kashmir.

The government is working to promote tourism in Poonch division, which can lead to economic growth and create new opportunities.

The AJK prime minister emphasized the importance of unity and collective effort to develop Azad Kashmir, ensuring the welfare of its people.

APP/ahr/378

Recent Stories

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa shuts schools in hilly district ..

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa shuts schools in hilly districts amid bad weather, flood thre ..

1 hour ago
 Model, photographer booked over charges of Wazir K ..

Model, photographer booked over charges of Wazir Khan Mosque photoshoot

1 hour ago
 NDMA issues travel advisory as landslides cut off ..

NDMA issues travel advisory as landslides cut off northern routes

1 hour ago
 NA body on commerce advocates district Chambers fo ..

NA body on commerce advocates district Chambers for business facilitation

1 hour ago
 Two suspects held for sexual assault, harassment c ..

Two suspects held for sexual assault, harassment cases in Lahore

2 hours ago
 King of Jordan rejects Israeli statements on ‘Gr ..

King of Jordan rejects Israeli statements on ‘Greater Israel’ vision

2 hours ago
Hamas accepts Egyptian-Qatari proposal for Gaza ce ..

Hamas accepts Egyptian-Qatari proposal for Gaza ceasefire

2 hours ago
 Egyptian actor Taimour drowns while saving son fro ..

Egyptian actor Taimour drowns while saving son from sea waves

2 hours ago
 PML-N nominates Rana Sanaullah for Senate seat

PML-N nominates Rana Sanaullah for Senate seat

2 hours ago
 Meeting of the special committee on Gender Mainstr ..

Meeting of the special committee on Gender Mainstreaming held

2 hours ago
 Over 114,500 applications received under Govt Hajj ..

Over 114,500 applications received under Govt Hajj Scheme 2026, only 3,500 seats ..

2 hours ago
 HWSC's governing body discusses water supply, drai ..

HWSC's governing body discusses water supply, drainage projects

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan