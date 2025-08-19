AJK PM rejects narratives contradicting Islam forefathers' vision

MIRPUR (PM) , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 19th Aug, 2025) Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwarul Haq has stated that any narrative contradicting the ideology of islam and the vision of forefathers will be rejected.

He emphasized this while addressing a ceremony organized by the Nawab Jassi Khan Foundation in Mang, Poonch division.

The AJK PM announced the construction of a monument in memory of Nawab Jassi Khan at Mang.

He also shared notifications for the construction of the Mang-Thorad Highway and Palandri-Tarakhal Highway, as well as the Chhatrodi Bandi Bridge. These projects aim to improve infrastructure and connectivity in the region.

The prime minister highlighted the significance of freedom and the ideology of the forefathers.

He stated that the freedom enjoyed today is a result of sacrifices and struggles made by elders.

"No one can alter the region's history, written in blood," he added.

He also warned against anarchic ideologies that disrupt peace and stability.

The prime minister highlighted initiatives taken by the government to ensure good governance and better service delivery, development projects.

The AJK premier expressed gratitude to Pakistan for extending support and facilities to the people of Azad Kashmir.

The government is working to promote tourism in Poonch division, which can lead to economic growth and create new opportunities.

The AJK prime minister emphasized the importance of unity and collective effort to develop Azad Kashmir, ensuring the welfare of its people.

