AJK PM Remembers International Community's Support After 2005 Earthquake

MIRPUR-AJK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2024) Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Ch. Anwarul Haq has said that the people of AJK will never forget the exemplary role played by the international community during the relief, rescue and rehabilitation efforts following the deadly earthquake that struck the region on October 8, 2005.

In his message issued on the eve of the 19th anniversary of the 2005 earthquake, the AJK Premier stated that the international community's support "won the hearts and minds of the Pakistani and Kashmiri nation."

He expressed the people's debt of gratitude to all the countries that provided assistance during this tragedy.

The Prime Minister highlighted the need to move forward with hope and create public awareness to deal with natural calamities and minimize damage.

He praised the government and people of Pakistan for their unwavering support, stating that the spirit of generosity shown by the Pakistani nation was a real morale booster that generated a wave of hope among the quake victims and encouraged them to overcome the difficulties.

The Prime Minister said that the quake-ravaged cities, towns and villages have now been rebuilt with roads, educational institutions and hospitals reconstructed on modern lines.

He credited this progress to the support of the international community and the Pakistani nation which played a key role in the rehabilitation process.

The Prime Minister assured that steps are being taken to provide all basic amenities of life to the people and modern facilities will be made available in every city and village of Azad Kashmir.

